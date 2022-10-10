Global and United States Glass Powder Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Glass Powder market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Glass Powder market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Medianparticle Size(?m) 710?500
Medianparticle Size(?m)500?250
Medianparticle Size(?m)250?150
Medianparticle Size(?m) 150?75
Other
Segment by Application
Cleaning
Deburring
Finishing/Matte finishing
Surface Preparation
Removal of Scale
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Corning
Schott
Nippon Electric Glass
Asahi Glass
Central Glass
Potters-Ballotini
3M
Morgan Advanced Materials
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glass Powder Product Introduction
1.2 Global Glass Powder Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Glass Powder Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Glass Powder Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Glass Powder Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Glass Powder Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Glass Powder Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Glass Powder Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Glass Powder in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Glass Powder Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Glass Powder Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Glass Powder Industry Trends
1.5.2 Glass Powder Market Drivers
1.5.3 Glass Powder Market Challenges
1.5.4 Glass Powder Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Glass Powder Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Medianparticle Size(?m) 710?500
2.1.2 Medianparticle Size(?m)500?250
2.1.3 Medianparticle Size(?m)250?150
2.1.4 Medianparticle Size(?m) 150?75
2.1.5 Other
2.2 Global Glass Powder Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Glass Powder Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Glass Powder Sales in Volume
