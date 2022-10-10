Global and United States Infectious Disease Testing Kits Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Infectious Disease Testing Kits market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Infectious Disease Testing Kits market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Infectious Disease Testing Kits market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Molecular Diagnostic Test
POCT
Immunodiagnostic Test
Segment by Application
HIV
Respiratory
HAIs
Sexual Health
Tropical Diseases
Hepatitis
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Abbott Diagnostics
Abbott
Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
Roche
Siemens Healthcare
Abaxis
Acon Laboratories
Avioq
BD
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Cavidi
Cepheid
Chembio Diagnostic Systems
Clarity Diagnostics
EMD Millipore
Epitope Diagnostic
Gold Standard Diagnostics
Hologic
Immunetics
InBios International
LifETechnologies
Maxim Biomedical
Mindray
OraSure Technologies
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Quidel Corporation
ThermoFisherScientific
Trinity Biotech
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Infectious Disease Testing Kits Product Introduction
1.2 Global Infectious Disease Testing Kits Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Infectious Disease Testing Kits Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Infectious Disease Testing Kits Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Infectious Disease Testing Kits Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Infectious Disease Testing Kits Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Infectious Disease Testing Kits Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Infectious Disease Testing Kits Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Infectious Disease Testing Kits in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Infectious Disease Testing Kits Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Infectious Disease Testing Kits Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Infectious Disease Testing Kits Industry Trends
1.5.2 Infectious Disease Testing Kits Market Drivers
1.5.3 Infectious Disease Testing Kits Market Challenges
1.5.4 Infectious Disease Testing Kits Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Infectious Disease Testing Kits Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Molecular Diagnostic Test
2.1.2 POCT
2.1.3 Immu
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications