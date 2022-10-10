Global and United States Gonorrhea Testing Kits Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Gonorrhea Testing Kits market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gonorrhea Testing Kits market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Gonorrhea Testing Kits market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Nucleic Acid Amplification (NAA)
Gram Stain
Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)
Gonorrhea Culture
Rapid Test
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Pathology Lab
Pointof Care Testing
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Abbott
ADI/American Diagnostica
Agilent Technologies
Chrono-Log
Corgenix
Decode Genetics
Diadexus
Diagnocure
Diagnostica Stago/Trinity Biotech
Diamedix
International Technidyne/Nexus DX
Kreatech/Leica
Polymedco
Qiagen
Roche
SDIX
Sequenom
Siemens
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gonorrhea Testing Kits Product Introduction
1.2 Global Gonorrhea Testing Kits Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Gonorrhea Testing Kits Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Gonorrhea Testing Kits Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Gonorrhea Testing Kits Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Gonorrhea Testing Kits Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Gonorrhea Testing Kits Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Gonorrhea Testing Kits Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Gonorrhea Testing Kits in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Gonorrhea Testing Kits Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Gonorrhea Testing Kits Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Gonorrhea Testing Kits Industry Trends
1.5.2 Gonorrhea Testing Kits Market Drivers
1.5.3 Gonorrhea Testing Kits Market Challenges
1.5.4 Gonorrhea Testing Kits Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Gonorrhea Testing Kits Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Nucleic Acid Amplification (NAA)
2.1.2 Gram Stain
2.1.3 Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)
2.1.4 Gonorrhea Culture
2.1.5 Rapid Test
2.2 Global Gonorrhea Testing
