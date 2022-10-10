Global and United States Metal Biocides Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Metal Biocides market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Biocides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Metal Biocides market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Silver
Copper & Alloys
Zinc
Others
Segment by Application
Agriculture
Textile
Foods & Beverages
Medical
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
BASF
Clariant
Dow Chemical
Lonza Group
Troy Corporation
Noble Biomaterials
Milliken Chemical Company
SteriTouch Ltd
Sanitized
Renaissance Chemicals
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Biocides Product Introduction
1.2 Global Metal Biocides Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Metal Biocides Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Metal Biocides Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Metal Biocides Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Metal Biocides Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Metal Biocides Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Metal Biocides Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Metal Biocides in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Metal Biocides Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Metal Biocides Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Metal Biocides Industry Trends
1.5.2 Metal Biocides Market Drivers
1.5.3 Metal Biocides Market Challenges
1.5.4 Metal Biocides Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Metal Biocides Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Silver
2.1.2 Copper & Alloys
2.1.3 Zinc
2.1.4 Others
2.2 Global Metal Biocides Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Metal Biocides Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Metal Biocides Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Metal Biocides Averag
