Global and United States STD Diagnostics Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

STD Diagnostics market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global STD Diagnostics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the STD Diagnostics market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Chlamydia Testing

Syphilis Testing

Gonorrhea Testing

Herpes Simplex Virus Testing

Human Papilloma Virus Testing

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Testing

Chancroid Testing

Segment by Application

Laboratory Testing

Point of Care Testing

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Abbott

ADI/American Diagnostica

Agilent Technologies

Alere/Biosite/Inverness

Axis-Shield

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Bio/Data

Decode Genetics

Diadexus

Diagnocure

Diagnostica Stago/Trinity Biotech

Diamedix

Polymedco

Qiagen

Roche

SDIX

Sequenom

Siemens

Sienco

Sysmex

Takara Bio

ThermoFisher

Tosoh

Wako

Zycare/Alere

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 STD Diagnostics Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global STD Diagnostics Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global STD Diagnostics Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global STD Diagnostics Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 STD Diagnostics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States STD Diagnostics in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of STD Diagnostics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 STD Diagnostics Market Dynamics

1.4.1 STD Diagnostics Industry Trends

1.4.2 STD Diagnostics Market Drivers

1.4.3 STD Diagnostics Market Challenges

1.4.4 STD Diagnostics Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 STD Diagnostics by Type

2.1 STD Diagnostics Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Chlamydia Testing

2.1.2 Syphilis Testing

2.1.3 Gonorrhea Testing

2.1.4 Herpes Simplex Virus Testing

2.1.5 Human Papilloma Virus Testing

2.1.6 Human Immunodeficiency Virus Testing

2.1.7 Chancroid Testing

2.2 Global STD Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global STD Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States STD Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States STD Diagnostics

