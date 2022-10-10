Global and United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
High & Average Risk
Low Risk
Segment by Application
0-12 Weeks
13-24 Weeks
25-36 Weeks
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Sequenom
Roche
Natera
LabCorp
BGI Genomics
Quest Diagnostics
Illumina
Berry Genomics
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Revenue in Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Industry Trends
1.4.2 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Drivers
1.4.3 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Challenges
1.4.4 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing by Type
2.1 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 High & Average Risk
2.1.2 Low Risk
2.2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
