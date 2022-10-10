Global and United States Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Polyurethane Elastic Sealant market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyurethane Elastic Sealant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Polyurethane Elastic Sealant market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
One-Component Polyurethane Elastic Sealant
Two-Component Polyurethane Elastic Sealant
Segment by Application
Construction
Automotive
Industrial
Marine
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
3M
Arkema S.A.
Sika AG
H.B. Fuller
Henkel AG & Company, KGaA
BASF SE
DOW Chemical Company
Mapei S.P.A.
Asian Paints Limited
Itw Polymer Sealants North America, Inc.
Soudal N.V.
Konishi Co., Ltd.
Sel Dis Ticaret Ve Kimya Sanayi A.?.
Pidilite Industries Limited
EMS-Chemie Holding AG
KCC Corporation
The Yokohama Rubber Co.,Ltd.
RPM International Inc.
Selena SA
Kommerling Chemische Fabrik Kg
PCI Augsburg GmbH
Sunstar Engineering, Inc.
Hodgson Sealants (Holdings) Ltd.
Akfix
Splendor Industry Company Limited
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Product Introduction
1.2 Global Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Polyurethane Elastic Sealant in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Industry Trends
1.5.2 Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Market Drivers
1.5.3 Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Market Challenges
1.5.4 Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 One-Component Polyurethane Elastic Sealant
2.1.2 Two-Component Polyurethane Elastic Sealant
