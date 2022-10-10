Global and United States Flatback Tape Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Flatback Tape market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flatback Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Flatback Tape market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Acrylic

Silicon

Rubber

Others

Segment by Application

Splicing

Packaging

Masking

Tabbing

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

3M Company

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Shurtape Technologies LLC

tesa SE Group

Nitto Denko Corp

Scapa Group plc.

Pro Tapes & Specialties, Inc.

Canadian Technical Tape Ltd

Kruse Adhesive Tape, Inc.

International Plastics Inc.

Tape-It Inc.

MBK Tape Solutions

Nadco Tapes and Labels, Inc

Can-Do National Tape

Frank W. Winne & Son, Inc.

Acorn East Paper Products Company Llc.

Tapes & Technical Solutions, Llc.

Universal Tape Company

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flatback Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Global Flatback Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Flatback Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Flatback Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Flatback Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Flatback Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Flatback Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Flatback Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Flatback Tape in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Flatback Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Flatback Tape Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Flatback Tape Industry Trends

1.5.2 Flatback Tape Market Drivers

1.5.3 Flatback Tape Market Challenges

1.5.4 Flatback Tape Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Flatback Tape Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Acrylic

2.1.2 Silicon

2.1.3 Rubber

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Flatback Tape Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Flatback Tape Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Flatback Tape Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Flatback Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by

