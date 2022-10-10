Global and United States Spinal Implants & Devices Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Spinal Implants & Devices market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Spinal Implants & Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Spinal Implants & Devices market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Spinal Fusion Devices
Spinal Biologics
Vertebral Compression fracture treatment devices
Non-fusion Devices
Spinal Bone Growth Stimulators
Segment by Application
Open Spine Surgery
Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
LDR Holding Corporations
Orthofix Internation
Alphatec Spine
Globus Medical
Zimmer Biomet Holdings
NuVasive
Stryker Corporation
DePuy Synthes
Medtronic
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Spinal Implants & Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Global Spinal Implants & Devices Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Spinal Implants & Devices Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Spinal Implants & Devices Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Spinal Implants & Devices Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Spinal Implants & Devices Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Spinal Implants & Devices Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Spinal Implants & Devices Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Spinal Implants & Devices in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Spinal Implants & Devices Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Spinal Implants & Devices Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Spinal Implants & Devices Industry Trends
1.5.2 Spinal Implants & Devices Market Drivers
1.5.3 Spinal Implants & Devices Market Challenges
1.5.4 Spinal Implants & Devices Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Spinal Implants & Devices Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Spinal Fusion Devices
2.1.2 Spinal Biologics
2.1.3 Vertebral Compression fracture treatment devices
2.1.4 Non-fusion Devices
