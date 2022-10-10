Global and United States Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial Nitrogen Gas market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Nitrogen Gas market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Industrial Nitrogen Gas market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Compressed Gas
Liquid Nitrogen
Segment by Application
Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication
Oil & Gas
Petrochemical
Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
Chemical
Food & Beverages
Electronics
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Air Liquide
Linde Group
Praxair Inc.
Air Products and Chemicals
Messer Group
Southern Industrial Gas Berhad
Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
Gulf Cryo
Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC
Nexair LLC
Universal Industrial Gases
Yingde Gases Group Company
Aspen Air Corp.
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH
Bhuruka Gases Limited
Sudanese Liquid Air Company
Cross Country Infrastructure Services Inc
Canair Nitrogen Inc.
Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Product Introduction
1.2 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Industrial Nitrogen Gas Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Industrial Nitrogen Gas Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Industrial Nitrogen Gas Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Industrial Nitrogen Gas in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Industry Trends
1.5.2 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Drivers
1.5.3 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Challenges
1.5.4 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Compressed Gas
2.1.2 Liquid Nitrogen
2.2 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 202
