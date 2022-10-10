Luminaire Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFID Luminaire Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFID Luminaire Scope and Market Size

RFID Luminaire market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFID Luminaire market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFID Luminaire market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/170968/luminaire

Segment by Type

LED Luminaire

CFL Luminaire

LFL Luminaire

HID Luminaire

Halogen Luminaire

Incandescent Luminaire

Segment by Application

Office

Shop

Hospitality

Industrial

Outdoor

Others

The report on the RFID Luminaire market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Philips Lighting

OSRAM

GE Lighting

Panasonic

Acuity Brands

Eaton

Cree

Thorn Lighting

TOSHIBA

Hubbell Lighting

Asian Electronics

Bajaj Electricals

Targetti

Taschibra

LSI Industries

SIMKAR

Thorlux Lighting

Evolution Lighting

KALCO Lighting

Venture

Foshan Lighting

Opple Lighting

NVC Lighting

YANKO Lighting

PAK Corporation

LEEDARSON

Kingsun Optoelectronic

Forest Lighting

Huayi Lighting

TCL Lighting

Naipu Lighting

Midea Group

Huaqiang Lighting

Handson Lighting

Guangyu LED Lighting

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFID Luminaire consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFID Luminaire market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFID Luminaire manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFID Luminaire with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFID Luminaire submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global RFID Luminaire Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global RFID Luminaire Market Size by Region

5.1 Global RFID Luminaire Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global RFID Luminaire Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global RFID Luminaire Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global RFID Luminaire ales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global RFID Luminaire Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global RFID Luminaire Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global RFID Luminaire Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America RFID Luminaire Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America RFID Luminaire Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific RFID Luminaire Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific RFID Luminaire Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe RFID Luminaire Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe RFID Luminaire Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America RFID Luminaire Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America RFID Luminaire Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Luminaire Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Luminaire Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Philips Lighting

7.1.1 Philips Lighting Corporation Information

7.1.2 Philips Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Philips Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Philips Lighting Luminaire Products Offered

7.1.5 Philips Lighting Recent Development

7.2 OSRAM

7.2.1 OSRAM Corporation Information

7.2.2 OSRAM Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 OSRAM Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 OSRAM Luminaire Products Offered

7.2.5 OSRAM Recent Development

7.3 GE Lighting

7.3.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

7.3.2 GE Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 GE Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 GE Lighting Luminaire Products Offered

7.3.5 GE Lighting Recent Development

7.4 Panasonic

7.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.4.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Panasonic Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Panasonic Luminaire Products Offered

7.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.5 Acuity Brands

7.5.1 Acuity Brands Corporation Information

7.5.2 Acuity Brands Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Acuity Brands Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Acuity Brands Luminaire Products Offered

7.5.5 Acuity Brands Recent Development

7.6 Eaton

7.6.1 Eaton Corporation Information

7.6.2 Eaton Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Eaton Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Eaton Luminaire Products Offered

7.6.5 Eaton Recent Development

7.7 Cree

7.7.1 Cree Corporation Information

7.7.2 Cree Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Cree Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Cree Luminaire Products Offered

7.7.5 Cree Recent Development

7.8 Thorn Lighting

7.8.1 Thorn Lighting Corporation Information

7.8.2 Thorn Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Thorn Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Thorn Lighting Luminaire Products Offered

7.8.5 Thorn Lighting Recent Development

7.9 TOSHIBA

7.9.1 TOSHIBA Corporation Information

7.9.2 TOSHIBA Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 TOSHIBA Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 TOSHIBA Luminaire Products Offered

7.9.5 TOSHIBA Recent Development

7.10 Hubbell Lighting

7.10.1 Hubbell Lighting Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hubbell Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hubbell Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hubbell Lighting Luminaire Products Offered

7.10.5 Hubbell Lighting Recent Development

7.11 Asian Electronics

7.11.1 Asian Electronics Corporation Information

7.11.2 Asian Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Asian Electronics Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Asian Electronics Luminaire Products Offered

7.11.5 Asian Electronics Recent Development

7.12 Bajaj Electricals

7.12.1 Bajaj Electricals Corporation Information

7.12.2 Bajaj Electricals Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Bajaj Electricals Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Bajaj Electricals Products Offered

7.12.5 Bajaj Electricals Recent Development

7.13 Targetti

7.13.1 Targetti Corporation Information

7.13.2 Targetti Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Targetti Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Targetti Products Offered

7.13.5 Targetti Recent Development

7.14 Taschibra

7.14.1 Taschibra Corporation Information

7.14.2 Taschibra Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Taschibra Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Taschibra Products Offered

7.14.5 Taschibra Recent Development

7.15 LSI Industries

7.15.1 LSI Industries Corporation Information

7.15.2 LSI Industries Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 LSI Industries Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 LSI Industries Products Offered

7.15.5 LSI Industries Recent Development

7.16 SIMKAR

7.16.1 SIMKAR Corporation Information

7.16.2 SIMKAR Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 SIMKAR Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 SIMKAR Products Offered

7.16.5 SIMKAR Recent Development

7.17 Thorlux Lighting

7.17.1 Thorlux Lighting Corporation Information

7.17.2 Thorlux Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Thorlux Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Thorlux Lighting Products Offered

7.17.5 Thorlux Lighting Recent Development

7.18 Evolution Lighting

7.18.1 Evolution Lighting Corporation Information

7.18.2 Evolution Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Evolution Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Evolution Lighting Products Offered

7.18.5 Evolution Lighting Recent Development

7.19 KALCO Lighting

7.19.1 KALCO Lighting Corporation Information

7.19.2 KALCO Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 KALCO Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 KALCO Lighting Products Offered

7.19.5 KALCO Lighting Recent Development

7.20 Venture

7.20.1 Venture Corporation Information

7.20.2 Venture Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Venture Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Venture Products Offered

7.20.5 Venture Recent Development

7.21 Foshan Lighting

7.21.1 Foshan Lighting Corporation Information

7.21.2 Foshan Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Foshan Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Foshan Lighting Products Offered

7.21.5 Foshan Lighting Recent Development

7.22 Opple Lighting

7.22.1 Opple Lighting Corporation Information

7.22.2 Opple Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Opple Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Opple Lighting Products Offered

7.22.5 Opple Lighting Recent Development

7.23 NVC Lighting

7.23.1 NVC Lighting Corporation Information

7.23.2 NVC Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 NVC Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 NVC Lighting Products Offered

7.23.5 NVC Lighting Recent Development

7.24 YANKO Lighting

7.24.1 YANKO Lighting Corporation Information

7.24.2 YANKO Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 YANKO Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 YANKO Lighting Products Offered

7.24.5 YANKO Lighting Recent Development

7.25 PAK Corporation

7.25.1 PAK Corporation Corporation Information

7.25.2 PAK Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 PAK Corporation Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 PAK Corporation Products Offered

7.25.5 PAK Corporation Recent Development

7.26 LEEDARSON

7.26.1 LEEDARSON Corporation Information

7.26.2 LEEDARSON Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 LEEDARSON Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 LEEDARSON Products Offered

7.26.5 LEEDARSON Recent Development

7.27 Kingsun Optoelectronic

7.27.1 Kingsun Optoelectronic Corporation Information

7.27.2 Kingsun Optoelectronic Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Kingsun Optoelectronic Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Kingsun Optoelectronic Products Offered

7.27.5 Kingsun Optoelectronic Recent Development

7.28 Forest Lighting

7.28.1 Forest Lighting Corporation Information

7.28.2 Forest Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Forest Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Forest Lighting Products Offered

7.28.5 Forest Lighting Recent Development

7.29 Huayi Lighting

7.29.1 Huayi Lighting Corporation Information

7.29.2 Huayi Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Huayi Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Huayi Lighting Products Offered

7.29.5 Huayi Lighting Recent Development

7.30 TCL Lighting

7.30.1 TCL Lighting Corporation Information

7.30.2 TCL Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 TCL Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 TCL Lighting Products Offered

7.30.5 TCL Lighting Recent Development

7.31 Naipu Lighting

7.31.1 Naipu Lighting Corporation Information

7.31.2 Naipu Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.31.3 Naipu Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.31.4 Naipu Lighting Products Offered

7.31.5 Naipu Lighting Recent Development

7.32 Midea Group

7.32.1 Midea Group Corporation Information

7.32.2 Midea Group Description and Business Overview

7.32.3 Midea Group Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.32.4 Midea Group Products Offered

7.32.5 Midea Group Recent Development

7.33 Huaqiang Lighting

7.33.1 Huaqiang Lighting Corporation Information

7.33.2 Huaqiang Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.33.3 Huaqiang Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.33.4 Huaqiang Lighting Products Offered

7.33.5 Huaqiang Lighting Recent Development

7.34 Handson Lighting

7.34.1 Handson Lighting Corporation Information

7.34.2 Handson Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.34.3 Handson Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.34.4 Handson Lighting Products Offered

7.34.5 Handson Lighting Recent Development

7.35 Guangyu LED Lighting

7.35.1 Guangyu LED Lighting Corporation Information

7.35.2 Guangyu LED Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.35.3 Guangyu LED Lighting Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.35.4 Guangyu LED Lighting Products Offered

7.35.5 Guangyu LED Lighting Recent Development

Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsIndustry Chain Analysis

8.2 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsKey Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsDistributors

8.3 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsProduction Mode & Process

8.4 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsSales and Marketing

8.4.1 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsSales Channels

8.4.2 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsDistributors

8.5 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsCustomers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please enter：

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/170968/luminaire

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States