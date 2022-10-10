Global and United States PVC Pressure Pipes Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

PVC Pressure Pipes market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVC Pressure Pipes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the PVC Pressure Pipes market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Chlorinated PVC Pipe

Unplasticized PVC Pipe

Plasticized PVC Pipe

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Egeplast

Finolex Industries

IPEX

JM Eagle

Pipelife International

Plastika

Polypipe

Royal Building Products

Revaho

Vinidex

NAPCO

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PVC Pressure Pipes Product Introduction

1.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States PVC Pressure Pipes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States PVC Pressure Pipes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States PVC Pressure Pipes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States PVC Pressure Pipes in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 PVC Pressure Pipes Market Dynamics

1.5.1 PVC Pressure Pipes Industry Trends

1.5.2 PVC Pressure Pipes Market Drivers

1.5.3 PVC Pressure Pipes Market Challenges

1.5.4 PVC Pressure Pipes Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 PVC Pressure Pipes Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Chlorinated PVC Pipe

2.1.2 Unplasticized PVC Pipe

2.1.3 Plasticized PVC Pipe

2.2 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global PVC Pressure Pip

