Global and United States Can Coatings Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Can Coatings market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Can Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Can Coatings market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Epoxy
Acrylic
Polyester
Others
Segment by Application
Food Can
Beverage Can
General Line Can
Aerosol Can
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
PPG (US)
Valspar (US)
Akzo Nobel (Netherlands)
ALTANA (Germany)
KANSAI PAINT (Japan)
Toyochem (Japan)
National Paints Factories (Jordan)
International Packaging Coatings (Germany)
TIGER Coatings (Germany)
VPL Coatings (Germany)
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Can Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Global Can Coatings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Can Coatings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Can Coatings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Can Coatings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Can Coatings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Can Coatings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Can Coatings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Can Coatings in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Can Coatings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Can Coatings Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Can Coatings Industry Trends
1.5.2 Can Coatings Market Drivers
1.5.3 Can Coatings Market Challenges
1.5.4 Can Coatings Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Can Coatings Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Epoxy
2.1.2 Acrylic
2.1.3 Polyester
2.1.4 Others
2.2 Global Can Coatings Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Can Coatings Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Can Coatings Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Can Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 &
