Global and United States Environmentally-friendly PVC Plasticizer Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Environmentally-friendly PVC Plasticizer market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Environmentally-friendly PVC Plasticizer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Environmentally-friendly PVC Plasticizer market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Adipates Esters

Trimellitates Esters

Epoxies Esters

Benzoates

Segment by Application

Flooring & Wall Coverings

Wire & Cable

Coated Fabric

Film & Sheet

Consumer Goods

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Eastman Corporation

UPC Technology Corporation

DIC Corporation

LG Chem Ltd

NAN YA Plastics Corporation

BASF

Exxonmobil Corporation

Aekyung Petrochemical Co Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

Oxea Corporation

Emerald Performance Materials, LLC

Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

KAO Corporation

KLJ Group

Lanxess AG

Myriant Corpoation

Perstorp Holding Ab

Polynt S.P.A

Polyone Corporation

Shandong Qilu Plasticizer Co. Ltd

Synegis Bvba

The Hallstar Company

Velsicol Chemical, LLC

Vertellus Holdings LLC

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Environmentally-friendly PVC Plasticizer Product Introduction
1.2 Global Environmentally-friendly PVC Plasticizer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Environmentally-friendly PVC Plasticizer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Environmentally-friendly PVC Plasticizer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Environmentally-friendly PVC Plasticizer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Environmentally-friendly PVC Plasticizer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Environmentally-friendly PVC Plasticizer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Environmentally-friendly PVC Plasticizer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Environmentally-friendly PVC Plasticizer in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Environmentally-friendly PVC Plasticizer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Environmentally-friendly PVC Plasticizer Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Environmentally-friendly PVC Plasticizer Industry Trends
1.5.2 Environmentally-friendly PVC Plasticizer Market Drivers
1.5.3 Environmentally-friendly PVC Plasticizer Market Challenges
1.5.4 Environmentally-friendly PVC Plasticizer Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1

 

