Global and United States Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Ordinary Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards
Locating Point Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Saint- Gobain
USG Corporation
Etex Group
Armstrong World Industries
Georgia Pacific Llc
Boral Limited
Fletcher Building Limited
Gypsum Management and Supply
Kanuf Gips
National Gypsum Company
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Product Introduction
1.2 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Industry Trends
1.5.2 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Drivers
1.5.3 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Challenges
1.5.4 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Ordinary Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards
