Global and United States Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Ordinary Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards

Locating Point Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Saint- Gobain

USG Corporation

Etex Group

Armstrong World Industries

Georgia Pacific Llc

Boral Limited

Fletcher Building Limited

Gypsum Management and Supply

Kanuf Gips

National Gypsum Company

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Product Introduction
1.2 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Industry Trends
1.5.2 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Drivers
1.5.3 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Challenges
1.5.4 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Ordinary Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards
 

 

