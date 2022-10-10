Global and United States Automotive Refinish Paint Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive Refinish Paint market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Refinish Paint market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive Refinish Paint market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Primer & Base Coat
Top Coat
Clear Coat
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
3M
Kazoo Nobel N.V.
Axalta Coating Systems
PPG Industries
Sherwin Williams Company
Dow Chemical Company
HMG Paints Limited
Covestro AG
DSM
Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd
U.S. Paint Corporation
Samhwa Paints Industrial Co., Ltd
Novol Sp. Z.o.o.
Noroo Paint & Coatings
The Lubrizol Corporation
WEG Group
Alps Coating Sdn. Bhd.
Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Limited
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Refinish Paint Product Introduction
1.2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Automotive Refinish Paint Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Automotive Refinish Paint Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Automotive Refinish Paint Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Automotive Refinish Paint Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automotive Refinish Paint in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automotive Refinish Paint Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Automotive Refinish Paint Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Automotive Refinish Paint Industry Trends
1.5.2 Automotive Refinish Paint Market Drivers
1.5.3 Automotive Refinish Paint Market Challenges
1.5.4 Automotive Refinish Paint Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Automotive Refinish Paint Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Primer & Base Coat
2.1.2 Top Coat
2.1.3 Clear Coat
2.2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Automoti
