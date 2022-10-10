Global and United States Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based CFRTP

Pitch-based CFRTP

Segment by Application

Automotive

Wind Turbines

Construction

Sport Equipment

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

DowAksa

Toray Industries

SGL Group

Hexcel Corporation

Cytec Solvay Group

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

Hyosung Corporation

Gurit Holding AG

Plasan Carbon Composites

Kringlan Composites AG

Formosa Plastics Corporation

TenCate NV

Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.

Zoltek Companies, Inc.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Carb

