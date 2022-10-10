Global and United States Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based CFRTP
Pitch-based CFRTP
Segment by Application
Automotive
Wind Turbines
Construction
Sport Equipment
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
DowAksa
Toray Industries
SGL Group
Hexcel Corporation
Cytec Solvay Group
Teijin Limited
Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.
Hyosung Corporation
Gurit Holding AG
Plasan Carbon Composites
Kringlan Composites AG
Formosa Plastics Corporation
TenCate NV
Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.
Zoltek Companies, Inc.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Product Introduction
1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Industry Trends
1.5.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Drivers
1.5.3 Carb
