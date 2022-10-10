Medical Thermometers Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFID Medical Thermometers Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFID Medical Thermometers Scope and Market Size

RFID Medical Thermometers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFID Medical Thermometers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFID Medical Thermometers market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/170963/medical-thermometers

Segment by Type

Mercury-in-glass Thermometer

Digital Thermometers

Infrared Thermometers

Disposable Thermometer

Segment by Application

Home Health Aide

Hospital & Clinic

Public Place

The report on the RFID Medical Thermometers market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Braun

Microlife

Radiant

Guangzhou Berrcom Medical Device Co., Ltd

Easywell Bio

Shenzhen Dongdixin Technology Co., Ltd.

AViTA

Geon Corporation

Rossmax

Omron

Tecnimed srl

Exergen Corp

American Diagnostic Corp

Innovo

Vive Health

Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holdings)

Medexpro

B.Well Swiss AG

Bioland Technology

Biotest Medical

BOSCH + SOHN GmbH

Comper Healthcare

Hartmann

Beurer

Citizen Systems

Easytem

Faichney

Riester (Halma)

Kerma Medical Products

Medical Indicators

Hicks

Hangzhou Hua’an Medical & Health Instruments

Dong E E Hua Medical Equipments

Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFID Medical Thermometers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFID Medical Thermometers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFID Medical Thermometers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFID Medical Thermometers with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFID Medical Thermometers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global RFID Medical Thermometers Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global RFID Medical Thermometers Market Size by Region

5.1 Global RFID Medical Thermometers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global RFID Medical Thermometers Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global RFID Medical Thermometers Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global RFID Medical Thermometers ales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global RFID Medical Thermometers Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global RFID Medical Thermometers Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global RFID Medical Thermometers Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America RFID Medical Thermometers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America RFID Medical Thermometers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific RFID Medical Thermometers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific RFID Medical Thermometers Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe RFID Medical Thermometers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe RFID Medical Thermometers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America RFID Medical Thermometers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America RFID Medical Thermometers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Medical Thermometers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Medical Thermometers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Braun

7.1.1 Braun Corporation Information

7.1.2 Braun Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Braun Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Braun Medical Thermometers Products Offered

7.1.5 Braun Recent Development

7.2 Microlife

7.2.1 Microlife Corporation Information

7.2.2 Microlife Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Microlife Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Microlife Medical Thermometers Products Offered

7.2.5 Microlife Recent Development

7.3 Radiant

7.3.1 Radiant Corporation Information

7.3.2 Radiant Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Radiant Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Radiant Medical Thermometers Products Offered

7.3.5 Radiant Recent Development

7.4 Guangzhou Berrcom Medical Device Co., Ltd

7.4.1 Guangzhou Berrcom Medical Device Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.4.2 Guangzhou Berrcom Medical Device Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Guangzhou Berrcom Medical Device Co., Ltd Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Guangzhou Berrcom Medical Device Co., Ltd Medical Thermometers Products Offered

7.4.5 Guangzhou Berrcom Medical Device Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.5 Easywell Bio

7.5.1 Easywell Bio Corporation Information

7.5.2 Easywell Bio Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Easywell Bio Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Easywell Bio Medical Thermometers Products Offered

7.5.5 Easywell Bio Recent Development

7.6 Shenzhen Dongdixin Technology Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Shenzhen Dongdixin Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shenzhen Dongdixin Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Shenzhen Dongdixin Technology Co., Ltd. Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Shenzhen Dongdixin Technology Co., Ltd. Medical Thermometers Products Offered

7.6.5 Shenzhen Dongdixin Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.7 AViTA

7.7.1 AViTA Corporation Information

7.7.2 AViTA Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 AViTA Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 AViTA Medical Thermometers Products Offered

7.7.5 AViTA Recent Development

7.8 Geon Corporation

7.8.1 Geon Corporation Corporation Information

7.8.2 Geon Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Geon Corporation Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Geon Corporation Medical Thermometers Products Offered

7.8.5 Geon Corporation Recent Development

7.9 Rossmax

7.9.1 Rossmax Corporation Information

7.9.2 Rossmax Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Rossmax Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Rossmax Medical Thermometers Products Offered

7.9.5 Rossmax Recent Development

7.10 Omron

7.10.1 Omron Corporation Information

7.10.2 Omron Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Omron Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Omron Medical Thermometers Products Offered

7.10.5 Omron Recent Development

7.11 Tecnimed srl

7.11.1 Tecnimed srl Corporation Information

7.11.2 Tecnimed srl Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Tecnimed srl Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Tecnimed srl Medical Thermometers Products Offered

7.11.5 Tecnimed srl Recent Development

7.12 Exergen Corp

7.12.1 Exergen Corp Corporation Information

7.12.2 Exergen Corp Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Exergen Corp Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Exergen Corp Products Offered

7.12.5 Exergen Corp Recent Development

7.13 American Diagnostic Corp

7.13.1 American Diagnostic Corp Corporation Information

7.13.2 American Diagnostic Corp Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 American Diagnostic Corp Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 American Diagnostic Corp Products Offered

7.13.5 American Diagnostic Corp Recent Development

7.14 Innovo

7.14.1 Innovo Corporation Information

7.14.2 Innovo Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Innovo Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Innovo Products Offered

7.14.5 Innovo Recent Development

7.15 Vive Health

7.15.1 Vive Health Corporation Information

7.15.2 Vive Health Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Vive Health Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Vive Health Products Offered

7.15.5 Vive Health Recent Development

7.16 Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holdings)

7.16.1 Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holdings) Corporation Information

7.16.2 Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holdings) Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holdings) Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holdings) Products Offered

7.16.5 Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holdings) Recent Development

7.17 Medexpro

7.17.1 Medexpro Corporation Information

7.17.2 Medexpro Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Medexpro Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Medexpro Products Offered

7.17.5 Medexpro Recent Development

7.18 B.Well Swiss AG

7.18.1 B.Well Swiss AG Corporation Information

7.18.2 B.Well Swiss AG Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 B.Well Swiss AG Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 B.Well Swiss AG Products Offered

7.18.5 B.Well Swiss AG Recent Development

7.19 Bioland Technology

7.19.1 Bioland Technology Corporation Information

7.19.2 Bioland Technology Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Bioland Technology Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Bioland Technology Products Offered

7.19.5 Bioland Technology Recent Development

7.20 Biotest Medical

7.20.1 Biotest Medical Corporation Information

7.20.2 Biotest Medical Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Biotest Medical Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Biotest Medical Products Offered

7.20.5 Biotest Medical Recent Development

7.21 BOSCH + SOHN GmbH

7.21.1 BOSCH + SOHN GmbH Corporation Information

7.21.2 BOSCH + SOHN GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 BOSCH + SOHN GmbH Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 BOSCH + SOHN GmbH Products Offered

7.21.5 BOSCH + SOHN GmbH Recent Development

7.22 Comper Healthcare

7.22.1 Comper Healthcare Corporation Information

7.22.2 Comper Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Comper Healthcare Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Comper Healthcare Products Offered

7.22.5 Comper Healthcare Recent Development

7.23 Hartmann

7.23.1 Hartmann Corporation Information

7.23.2 Hartmann Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Hartmann Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Hartmann Products Offered

7.23.5 Hartmann Recent Development

7.24 Beurer

7.24.1 Beurer Corporation Information

7.24.2 Beurer Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Beurer Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Beurer Products Offered

7.24.5 Beurer Recent Development

7.25 Citizen Systems

7.25.1 Citizen Systems Corporation Information

7.25.2 Citizen Systems Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Citizen Systems Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Citizen Systems Products Offered

7.25.5 Citizen Systems Recent Development

7.26 Easytem

7.26.1 Easytem Corporation Information

7.26.2 Easytem Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Easytem Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Easytem Products Offered

7.26.5 Easytem Recent Development

7.27 Faichney

7.27.1 Faichney Corporation Information

7.27.2 Faichney Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Faichney Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Faichney Products Offered

7.27.5 Faichney Recent Development

7.28 Riester (Halma)

7.28.1 Riester (Halma) Corporation Information

7.28.2 Riester (Halma) Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Riester (Halma) Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Riester (Halma) Products Offered

7.28.5 Riester (Halma) Recent Development

7.29 Kerma Medical Products

7.29.1 Kerma Medical Products Corporation Information

7.29.2 Kerma Medical Products Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Kerma Medical Products Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Kerma Medical Products Products Offered

7.29.5 Kerma Medical Products Recent Development

7.30 Medical Indicators

7.30.1 Medical Indicators Corporation Information

7.30.2 Medical Indicators Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 Medical Indicators Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 Medical Indicators Products Offered

7.30.5 Medical Indicators Recent Development

7.31 Hicks

7.31.1 Hicks Corporation Information

7.31.2 Hicks Description and Business Overview

7.31.3 Hicks Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.31.4 Hicks Products Offered

7.31.5 Hicks Recent Development

7.32 Hangzhou Hua’an Medical & Health Instruments

7.32.1 Hangzhou Hua’an Medical & Health Instruments Corporation Information

7.32.2 Hangzhou Hua’an Medical & Health Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.32.3 Hangzhou Hua’an Medical & Health Instruments Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.32.4 Hangzhou Hua’an Medical & Health Instruments Products Offered

7.32.5 Hangzhou Hua’an Medical & Health Instruments Recent Development

7.33 Dong E E Hua Medical Equipments

7.33.1 Dong E E Hua Medical Equipments Corporation Information

7.33.2 Dong E E Hua Medical Equipments Description and Business Overview

7.33.3 Dong E E Hua Medical Equipments Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.33.4 Dong E E Hua Medical Equipments Products Offered

7.33.5 Dong E E Hua Medical Equipments Recent Development

7.34 Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply

7.34.1 Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Corporation Information

7.34.2 Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Description and Business Overview

7.34.3 Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Medical Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.34.4 Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Products Offered

7.34.5 Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Recent Development

Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsIndustry Chain Analysis

8.2 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsKey Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsDistributors

8.3 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsProduction Mode & Process

8.4 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsSales and Marketing

8.4.1 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsSales Channels

8.4.2 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsDistributors

8.5 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsCustomers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please enter：

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/170963/medical-thermometers

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States