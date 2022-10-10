Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) Scope and Market Size

RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Segment by Application

UPR

PPG

Pharmaceuticals and Food

Others

The report on the RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Dow

DuPont

Huntsman

ADM

Polioles

Lyondell Basell Industries

Repsol

BASF

Oelon

Sumitomo Chemical

Asahi

ADEKA

SKC

Shell

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical

Tongling Jintai Chemical

CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals

Hi-tech Spring Chemical

Daze Group

Shandong Depu Chemical

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) ales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Dow

7.1.1 Dow Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Dow Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Dow Propylene Glycol (PG) Products Offered

7.1.5 Dow Recent Development

7.2 DuPont

7.2.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.2.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 DuPont Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 DuPont Propylene Glycol (PG) Products Offered

7.2.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.3 Huntsman

7.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

7.3.2 Huntsman Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Huntsman Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Huntsman Propylene Glycol (PG) Products Offered

7.3.5 Huntsman Recent Development

7.4 ADM

7.4.1 ADM Corporation Information

7.4.2 ADM Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ADM Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ADM Propylene Glycol (PG) Products Offered

7.4.5 ADM Recent Development

7.5 Polioles

7.5.1 Polioles Corporation Information

7.5.2 Polioles Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Polioles Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Polioles Propylene Glycol (PG) Products Offered

7.5.5 Polioles Recent Development

7.6 Lyondell Basell Industries

7.6.1 Lyondell Basell Industries Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lyondell Basell Industries Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Lyondell Basell Industries Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Lyondell Basell Industries Propylene Glycol (PG) Products Offered

7.6.5 Lyondell Basell Industries Recent Development

7.7 Repsol

7.7.1 Repsol Corporation Information

7.7.2 Repsol Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Repsol Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Repsol Propylene Glycol (PG) Products Offered

7.7.5 Repsol Recent Development

7.8 BASF

7.8.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.8.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 BASF Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 BASF Propylene Glycol (PG) Products Offered

7.8.5 BASF Recent Development

7.9 Oelon

7.9.1 Oelon Corporation Information

7.9.2 Oelon Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Oelon Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Oelon Propylene Glycol (PG) Products Offered

7.9.5 Oelon Recent Development

7.10 Sumitomo Chemical

7.10.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Sumitomo Chemical Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Sumitomo Chemical Propylene Glycol (PG) Products Offered

7.10.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

7.11 Asahi

7.11.1 Asahi Corporation Information

7.11.2 Asahi Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Asahi Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Asahi Propylene Glycol (PG) Products Offered

7.11.5 Asahi Recent Development

7.12 ADEKA

7.12.1 ADEKA Corporation Information

7.12.2 ADEKA Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 ADEKA Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ADEKA Products Offered

7.12.5 ADEKA Recent Development

7.13 SKC

7.13.1 SKC Corporation Information

7.13.2 SKC Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 SKC Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 SKC Products Offered

7.13.5 SKC Recent Development

7.14 Shell

7.14.1 Shell Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shell Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Shell Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Shell Products Offered

7.14.5 Shell Recent Development

7.15 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical

7.15.1 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Products Offered

7.15.5 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Recent Development

7.16 Tongling Jintai Chemical

7.16.1 Tongling Jintai Chemical Corporation Information

7.16.2 Tongling Jintai Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Tongling Jintai Chemical Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Tongling Jintai Chemical Products Offered

7.16.5 Tongling Jintai Chemical Recent Development

7.17 CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals

7.17.1 CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Corporation Information

7.17.2 CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Products Offered

7.17.5 CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Recent Development

7.18 Hi-tech Spring Chemical

7.18.1 Hi-tech Spring Chemical Corporation Information

7.18.2 Hi-tech Spring Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Hi-tech Spring Chemical Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Hi-tech Spring Chemical Products Offered

7.18.5 Hi-tech Spring Chemical Recent Development

7.19 Daze Group

7.19.1 Daze Group Corporation Information

7.19.2 Daze Group Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Daze Group Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Daze Group Products Offered

7.19.5 Daze Group Recent Development

7.20 Shandong Depu Chemical

7.20.1 Shandong Depu Chemical Corporation Information

7.20.2 Shandong Depu Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Shandong Depu Chemical Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Shandong Depu Chemical Products Offered

7.20.5 Shandong Depu Chemical Recent Development

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

