Global Probe Card Connectors Market Overview Report by 2022-2028

A Probe Card Connectors is an interface between an electronic test system and a semiconductor wafer. Typically the probe card is mechanically docked to a prober and electrically connected to a tester. Its purpose is to provide an electrical path between the test system and the circuits on the wafer, thereby permitting the testing and validation of the circuits at the wafer level, usually before they are diced and packaged. It consists, normally, of a printed circuit board (PCB) and some form of contact elements, usually metallic, but possibly of other materials as well.

The global market for Probe Card Connectors is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Probe Card Connectors market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Probe Card Connectors market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Probe Card Connectors market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Probe Card Connectors market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Probe Card Connectors players cover FormFactor, Technoprobe S.p.A., Micronics Japan (MJC), Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) and MPI Corporation, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Market segment by Type, covers

Cantilever Probe Card Connectors

Vertical Probe Card Connectors

MEMS Probe Card Connectors

Others

Market segment by Application can be divided into:

Foundry & Logic

DRAM

Flash

Parametric

Others (RF/MMW/Radar, etc.)

Top Manufacturers of this Product include:

FormFactor

Technoprobe S.p.A.

Micronics Japan (MJC)

Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

MPI Corporation

SV Probe

Microfriend

Korea Instrument

Will Technology

TSE

Feinmetall

Synergie Cad Probe

TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

STAr Technologies, Inc.

MaxOne

Shenzhen DGT

Suzhou Silicon Test System

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1: Scope of Probe Card Connectors, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Probe Card Connectors market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, Probe Card Connectors market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Probe Card Connectors sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Probe Card Connectors sales and revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, by type, and type.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Probe Card Connectors market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including FormFactor, Technoprobe S.p.A., Micronics Japan (MJC), Japan Electronic Materials (JEM), MPI Corporation, SV Probe, Microfriend, Korea Instrument and Will Technology, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

