Biopesticide Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFID Biopesticide Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFID Biopesticide Scope and Market Size

RFID Biopesticide market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFID Biopesticide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFID Biopesticide market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/170929/biopesticide

Segment by Type

Microbial Pesticides

Biochemical Pesticides

Plant-Incorporated Protectants

Others

Segment by Application

Fruits and Vegetables

Cereals and Pulses

Other Crops

The report on the RFID Biopesticide market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Bayer Crop Science

Valent BioSciences

Certis USA

Syngenta

Koppert

BASF

Andermatt Biocontrol

Corteva Agriscience

FMC Corporation

Isagro

Marrone Bio Innovations

Chengdu New Sun

Som Phytopharma India

Novozymes

Coromandel

SEIPASA

Jiangsu Luye

Jiangxi Xinlong Biological

Bionema

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFID Biopesticide consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFID Biopesticide market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFID Biopesticide manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFID Biopesticide with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFID Biopesticide submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global RFID Biopesticide Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global RFID Biopesticide Market Size by Region

5.1 Global RFID Biopesticide Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global RFID Biopesticide Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global RFID Biopesticide Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global RFID Biopesticide ales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global RFID Biopesticide Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global RFID Biopesticide Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global RFID Biopesticide Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America RFID Biopesticide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America RFID Biopesticide Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific RFID Biopesticide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific RFID Biopesticide Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe RFID Biopesticide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe RFID Biopesticide Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America RFID Biopesticide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America RFID Biopesticide Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Biopesticide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Biopesticide Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bayer Crop Science

7.1.1 Bayer Crop Science Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bayer Crop Science Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Bayer Crop Science Biopesticide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Bayer Crop Science Biopesticide Products Offered

7.1.5 Bayer Crop Science Recent Development

7.2 Valent BioSciences

7.2.1 Valent BioSciences Corporation Information

7.2.2 Valent BioSciences Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Valent BioSciences Biopesticide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Valent BioSciences Biopesticide Products Offered

7.2.5 Valent BioSciences Recent Development

7.3 Certis USA

7.3.1 Certis USA Corporation Information

7.3.2 Certis USA Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Certis USA Biopesticide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Certis USA Biopesticide Products Offered

7.3.5 Certis USA Recent Development

7.4 Syngenta

7.4.1 Syngenta Corporation Information

7.4.2 Syngenta Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Syngenta Biopesticide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Syngenta Biopesticide Products Offered

7.4.5 Syngenta Recent Development

7.5 Koppert

7.5.1 Koppert Corporation Information

7.5.2 Koppert Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Koppert Biopesticide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Koppert Biopesticide Products Offered

7.5.5 Koppert Recent Development

7.6 BASF

7.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.6.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 BASF Biopesticide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 BASF Biopesticide Products Offered

7.6.5 BASF Recent Development

7.7 Andermatt Biocontrol

7.7.1 Andermatt Biocontrol Corporation Information

7.7.2 Andermatt Biocontrol Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Andermatt Biocontrol Biopesticide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Andermatt Biocontrol Biopesticide Products Offered

7.7.5 Andermatt Biocontrol Recent Development

7.8 Corteva Agriscience

7.8.1 Corteva Agriscience Corporation Information

7.8.2 Corteva Agriscience Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Corteva Agriscience Biopesticide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Corteva Agriscience Biopesticide Products Offered

7.8.5 Corteva Agriscience Recent Development

7.9 FMC Corporation

7.9.1 FMC Corporation Corporation Information

7.9.2 FMC Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 FMC Corporation Biopesticide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 FMC Corporation Biopesticide Products Offered

7.9.5 FMC Corporation Recent Development

7.10 Isagro

7.10.1 Isagro Corporation Information

7.10.2 Isagro Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Isagro Biopesticide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Isagro Biopesticide Products Offered

7.10.5 Isagro Recent Development

7.11 Marrone Bio Innovations

7.11.1 Marrone Bio Innovations Corporation Information

7.11.2 Marrone Bio Innovations Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Marrone Bio Innovations Biopesticide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Marrone Bio Innovations Biopesticide Products Offered

7.11.5 Marrone Bio Innovations Recent Development

7.12 Chengdu New Sun

7.12.1 Chengdu New Sun Corporation Information

7.12.2 Chengdu New Sun Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Chengdu New Sun Biopesticide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Chengdu New Sun Products Offered

7.12.5 Chengdu New Sun Recent Development

7.13 Som Phytopharma India

7.13.1 Som Phytopharma India Corporation Information

7.13.2 Som Phytopharma India Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Som Phytopharma India Biopesticide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Som Phytopharma India Products Offered

7.13.5 Som Phytopharma India Recent Development

7.14 Novozymes

7.14.1 Novozymes Corporation Information

7.14.2 Novozymes Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Novozymes Biopesticide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Novozymes Products Offered

7.14.5 Novozymes Recent Development

7.15 Coromandel

7.15.1 Coromandel Corporation Information

7.15.2 Coromandel Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Coromandel Biopesticide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Coromandel Products Offered

7.15.5 Coromandel Recent Development

7.16 SEIPASA

7.16.1 SEIPASA Corporation Information

7.16.2 SEIPASA Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 SEIPASA Biopesticide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 SEIPASA Products Offered

7.16.5 SEIPASA Recent Development

7.17 Jiangsu Luye

7.17.1 Jiangsu Luye Corporation Information

7.17.2 Jiangsu Luye Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Jiangsu Luye Biopesticide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Jiangsu Luye Products Offered

7.17.5 Jiangsu Luye Recent Development

7.18 Jiangxi Xinlong Biological

7.18.1 Jiangxi Xinlong Biological Corporation Information

7.18.2 Jiangxi Xinlong Biological Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Jiangxi Xinlong Biological Biopesticide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Jiangxi Xinlong Biological Products Offered

7.18.5 Jiangxi Xinlong Biological Recent Development

7.19 Bionema

7.19.1 Bionema Corporation Information

7.19.2 Bionema Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Bionema Biopesticide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Bionema Products Offered

7.19.5 Bionema Recent Development

Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Biopesticide Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Biopesticide Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Biopesticide Distributors

8.3 Biopesticide Production Mode & Process

8.4 Biopesticide Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Biopesticide Sales Channels

8.4.2 Biopesticide Distributors

8.5 Biopesticide Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please enter:

Company Profiles:

