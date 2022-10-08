AI in Modern WarfareMarket Insights, Future Scope, Business Playes Cisco,Google

The AI in Modern Warfare market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

This report is a detailed and comprehensive analysis of the world market for AI in Modern Warfare, and provides market size (US$ million) and Year-over-Year (YoY) Growth, considering 2021 as the base year. This report explores demand trends and competition, as well as details the characteristics of AI in Modern Warfare that contribute to its increasing demand across many markets.

The global AI in Modern Warfare market size is expected to reach $ million by 2028, rising at a market growth of % CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Global AI in Modern Warfare Market, By Region:

United States

China

Europe

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

India

Rest of World

Market segment by Type

Weaponized AI

Defensive AI

Offensive AI

Assisting AI

Autonomous AI

Market segment by Application

Tactical Defensive

Military Offensive

The key market players for global AI in Modern Warfare market are listed below:

IBM

Microsoft

BAE Systems

Cisco

Fortinet

Endeavor Robotics

JSC Kalashnikov Concern

Google

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

FLIR Unmanned Aerial Systems

Dassault Aviation

Raytheon

Roboteam

Highlights and key features of the study：

Global AI in Modern Warfare total production and demand, 2017-2028, (K Units)

Global AI in Modern Warfare total production value, 2017-2028, (USD Million)

Global AI in Modern Warfare production by region & country, production, value, CAGR, 2017-2028, (USD Million) & (K Units)

Global AI in Modern Warfare consumption by region & country, CAGR, 2017-2028 & (K Units)

U.S. VS China: AI in Modern Warfare domestic production, consumption, key domestic manufacturers and share

Global AI in Modern Warfare production by manufacturer, production, price, value and market share 2017-2022, (USD Million) & (K Units)

Global AI in Modern Warfare production by Type, production, value, CAGR, 2017-2028, (USD Million) & (K Units)

Global AI in Modern Warfare production by Application production, value, CAGR, 2017-2028, (USD Million) & (K Units)

This reports profiles major players in the global AI in Modern Warfare market based on the following parameters – company overview, revenue, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments. Key companies covered as a part of this study include IBM, Microsoft, BAE Systems, Cisco, Fortinet, Endeavor Robotics, JSC Kalashnikov Concern, Google and Lockheed Martin, etc.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the World AI in Modern Warfare market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Each section contains quantitative market data including market by value (US$ Millions), volume (production, consumption) & (K Units) and average price (US$/Unit) by manufacturer, by Type, and by Application. Data is given for the years 2017-2028 by year with 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimate year, and 2028 as the forecast year.

Key Questions Answered

How big is the global AI in Modern Warfaremarket? What is the demand of the global AI in Modern Warfaremarket? What is the year over year growth of the global AI in Modern Warfaremarket? What is the production and production value of the global AI in Modern Warfaremarket? Who are the key producers in the global AI in Modern Warfaremarket? What are the growth factors driving the market demand?

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-176 6505 2062

WeChat: 17665052062

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG