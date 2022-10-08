Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Scope and Market Size

RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/335047/greenhouse-smart-irrigation

Segment by Type

Controllers

Sensors

Water Flow Meters

Segment by Application

Small Greenhouse

Large Greenhouse

The report on the RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Rain Bird Corporation (US)

The Toro Company (US)

Hunter Industries (US)

Netafim (Israel)

HydroPoint (US)

Manna Irrigation (Israel)

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems (US)

Galcon (Israel)

Rachio (US)

Weathermatic (US)

Jain Irrigation Systems (India)

Banyan Water (US)

Delta-T Devices (UK)

Calsense (US)

Skydrop (US)

AquaSpy (US)

Soil Scout (Finland)

Caipos (Austria)

Acclima (US)

Rain Machine (US)

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Market Size by Region

5.1 Global RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation ales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Rain Bird Corporation (US)

7.1.1 Rain Bird Corporation (US) Company Details

7.1.2 Rain Bird Corporation (US) Business Overview

7.1.3 Rain Bird Corporation (US) Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Introduction

7.1.4 Rain Bird Corporation (US) Revenue in Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Rain Bird Corporation (US) Recent Development

7.2 The Toro Company (US)

7.2.1 The Toro Company (US) Company Details

7.2.2 The Toro Company (US) Business Overview

7.2.3 The Toro Company (US) Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Introduction

7.2.4 The Toro Company (US) Revenue in Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 The Toro Company (US) Recent Development

7.3 Hunter Industries (US)

7.3.1 Hunter Industries (US) Company Details

7.3.2 Hunter Industries (US) Business Overview

7.3.3 Hunter Industries (US) Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Introduction

7.3.4 Hunter Industries (US) Revenue in Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Hunter Industries (US) Recent Development

7.4 Netafim (Israel)

7.4.1 Netafim (Israel) Company Details

7.4.2 Netafim (Israel) Business Overview

7.4.3 Netafim (Israel) Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Introduction

7.4.4 Netafim (Israel) Revenue in Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Netafim (Israel) Recent Development

7.5 HydroPoint (US)

7.5.1 HydroPoint (US) Company Details

7.5.2 HydroPoint (US) Business Overview

7.5.3 HydroPoint (US) Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Introduction

7.5.4 HydroPoint (US) Revenue in Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 HydroPoint (US) Recent Development

7.6 Manna Irrigation (Israel)

7.6.1 Manna Irrigation (Israel) Company Details

7.6.2 Manna Irrigation (Israel) Business Overview

7.6.3 Manna Irrigation (Israel) Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Introduction

7.6.4 Manna Irrigation (Israel) Revenue in Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Manna Irrigation (Israel) Recent Development

7.7 Stevens Water Monitoring Systems (US)

7.7.1 Stevens Water Monitoring Systems (US) Company Details

7.7.2 Stevens Water Monitoring Systems (US) Business Overview

7.7.3 Stevens Water Monitoring Systems (US) Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Introduction

7.7.4 Stevens Water Monitoring Systems (US) Revenue in Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Stevens Water Monitoring Systems (US) Recent Development

7.8 Galcon (Israel)

7.8.1 Galcon (Israel) Company Details

7.8.2 Galcon (Israel) Business Overview

7.8.3 Galcon (Israel) Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Introduction

7.8.4 Galcon (Israel) Revenue in Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Galcon (Israel) Recent Development

7.9 Rachio (US)

7.9.1 Rachio (US) Company Details

7.9.2 Rachio (US) Business Overview

7.9.3 Rachio (US) Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Introduction

7.9.4 Rachio (US) Revenue in Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Rachio (US) Recent Development

7.10 Weathermatic (US)

7.10.1 Weathermatic (US) Company Details

7.10.2 Weathermatic (US) Business Overview

7.10.3 Weathermatic (US) Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Introduction

7.10.4 Weathermatic (US) Revenue in Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Weathermatic (US) Recent Development

7.11 Jain Irrigation Systems (India)

7.11.1 Jain Irrigation Systems (India) Company Details

7.11.2 Jain Irrigation Systems (India) Business Overview

7.11.3 Jain Irrigation Systems (India) Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Introduction

7.11.4 Jain Irrigation Systems (India) Revenue in Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Jain Irrigation Systems (India) Recent Development

7.12 Banyan Water (US)

7.12.1 Banyan Water (US) Company Details

7.12.2 Banyan Water (US) Business Overview

7.12.3 Banyan Water (US) Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Introduction

7.12.4 Banyan Water (US) Revenue in Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Banyan Water (US) Recent Development

7.13 Delta-T Devices (UK)

7.13.1 Delta-T Devices (UK) Company Details

7.13.2 Delta-T Devices (UK) Business Overview

7.13.3 Delta-T Devices (UK) Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Introduction

7.13.4 Delta-T Devices (UK) Revenue in Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Delta-T Devices (UK) Recent Development

7.14 Calsense (US)

7.14.1 Calsense (US) Company Details

7.14.2 Calsense (US) Business Overview

7.14.3 Calsense (US) Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Introduction

7.14.4 Calsense (US) Revenue in Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Calsense (US) Recent Development

7.15 Skydrop (US)

7.15.1 Skydrop (US) Company Details

7.15.2 Skydrop (US) Business Overview

7.15.3 Skydrop (US) Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Introduction

7.15.4 Skydrop (US) Revenue in Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Skydrop (US) Recent Development

7.16 AquaSpy (US)

7.16.1 AquaSpy (US) Company Details

7.16.2 AquaSpy (US) Business Overview

7.16.3 AquaSpy (US) Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Introduction

7.16.4 AquaSpy (US) Revenue in Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 AquaSpy (US) Recent Development

7.17 Soil Scout (Finland)

7.17.1 Soil Scout (Finland) Company Details

7.17.2 Soil Scout (Finland) Business Overview

7.17.3 Soil Scout (Finland) Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Introduction

7.17.4 Soil Scout (Finland) Revenue in Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Soil Scout (Finland) Recent Development

7.18 Caipos (Austria)

7.18.1 Caipos (Austria) Company Details

7.18.2 Caipos (Austria) Business Overview

7.18.3 Caipos (Austria) Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Introduction

7.18.4 Caipos (Austria) Revenue in Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Caipos (Austria) Recent Development

7.19 Acclima (US)

7.19.1 Acclima (US) Company Details

7.19.2 Acclima (US) Business Overview

7.19.3 Acclima (US) Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Introduction

7.19.4 Acclima (US) Revenue in Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Acclima (US) Recent Development

7.20 Rain Machine (US)

7.20.1 Rain Machine (US) Company Details

7.20.2 Rain Machine (US) Business Overview

7.20.3 Rain Machine (US) Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Introduction

7.20.4 Rain Machine (US) Revenue in Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Rain Machine (US) Recent Development

Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsIndustry Chain Analysis

8.2 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsKey Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsDistributors

8.3 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsProduction Mode & Process

8.4 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsSales and Marketing

8.4.1 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsSales Channels

8.4.2 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsDistributors

8.5 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsCustomers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please enter：

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/335047/greenhouse-smart-irrigation

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States