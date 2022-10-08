Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Scope and Market Size

RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

CPCI

VME

VPX

ATCA

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial Automation

Automotive and Transportation

Network Appliance

Entertainment and Public Service

Energy and Utilities

Data Centers

Military and Aerospace

Others

The report on the RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Advantech

Abaco Systems

Curtiss-Wright

AAEON

ADLINK

Congatec AG

Kontron

Digi International

DFI

IEI Integration Corp

Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES)

Portwell

Mercury Systems

SMART Embedded Computing

EVOC GROUP

Acromag

Eurotech

Arbor Technology

Axiomtek

Concurrent Technologies

Elma Electronic

Lemaker

DFRobot

BVM Ltd

North Atlantic Industries

Connect Tech

Interface Concepts

Crowd Supply

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) ales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Advantech

7.1.1 Advantech Corporation Information

7.1.2 Advantech Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Advantech Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Advantech Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Products Offered

7.1.5 Advantech Recent Development

7.2 Abaco Systems

7.2.1 Abaco Systems Corporation Information

7.2.2 Abaco Systems Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Abaco Systems Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Abaco Systems Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Products Offered

7.2.5 Abaco Systems Recent Development

7.3 Curtiss-Wright

7.3.1 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Information

7.3.2 Curtiss-Wright Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Curtiss-Wright Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Curtiss-Wright Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Products Offered

7.3.5 Curtiss-Wright Recent Development

7.4 AAEON

7.4.1 AAEON Corporation Information

7.4.2 AAEON Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 AAEON Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 AAEON Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Products Offered

7.4.5 AAEON Recent Development

7.5 ADLINK

7.5.1 ADLINK Corporation Information

7.5.2 ADLINK Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ADLINK Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ADLINK Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Products Offered

7.5.5 ADLINK Recent Development

7.6 Congatec AG

7.6.1 Congatec AG Corporation Information

7.6.2 Congatec AG Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Congatec AG Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Congatec AG Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Products Offered

7.6.5 Congatec AG Recent Development

7.7 Kontron

7.7.1 Kontron Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kontron Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Kontron Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Kontron Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Products Offered

7.7.5 Kontron Recent Development

7.8 Digi International

7.8.1 Digi International Corporation Information

7.8.2 Digi International Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Digi International Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Digi International Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Products Offered

7.8.5 Digi International Recent Development

7.9 DFI

7.9.1 DFI Corporation Information

7.9.2 DFI Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 DFI Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 DFI Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Products Offered

7.9.5 DFI Recent Development

7.10 IEI Integration Corp

7.10.1 IEI Integration Corp Corporation Information

7.10.2 IEI Integration Corp Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 IEI Integration Corp Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 IEI Integration Corp Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Products Offered

7.10.5 IEI Integration Corp Recent Development

7.11 Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES)

7.11.1 Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Products Offered

7.11.5 Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) Recent Development

7.12 Portwell

7.12.1 Portwell Corporation Information

7.12.2 Portwell Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Portwell Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Portwell Products Offered

7.12.5 Portwell Recent Development

7.13 Mercury Systems

7.13.1 Mercury Systems Corporation Information

7.13.2 Mercury Systems Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Mercury Systems Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Mercury Systems Products Offered

7.13.5 Mercury Systems Recent Development

7.14 SMART Embedded Computing

7.14.1 SMART Embedded Computing Corporation Information

7.14.2 SMART Embedded Computing Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 SMART Embedded Computing Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 SMART Embedded Computing Products Offered

7.14.5 SMART Embedded Computing Recent Development

7.15 EVOC GROUP

7.15.1 EVOC GROUP Corporation Information

7.15.2 EVOC GROUP Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 EVOC GROUP Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 EVOC GROUP Products Offered

7.15.5 EVOC GROUP Recent Development

7.16 Acromag

7.16.1 Acromag Corporation Information

7.16.2 Acromag Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Acromag Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Acromag Products Offered

7.16.5 Acromag Recent Development

7.17 Eurotech

7.17.1 Eurotech Corporation Information

7.17.2 Eurotech Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Eurotech Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Eurotech Products Offered

7.17.5 Eurotech Recent Development

7.18 Arbor Technology

7.18.1 Arbor Technology Corporation Information

7.18.2 Arbor Technology Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Arbor Technology Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Arbor Technology Products Offered

7.18.5 Arbor Technology Recent Development

7.19 Axiomtek

7.19.1 Axiomtek Corporation Information

7.19.2 Axiomtek Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Axiomtek Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Axiomtek Products Offered

7.19.5 Axiomtek Recent Development

7.20 Concurrent Technologies

7.20.1 Concurrent Technologies Corporation Information

7.20.2 Concurrent Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Concurrent Technologies Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Concurrent Technologies Products Offered

7.20.5 Concurrent Technologies Recent Development

7.21 Elma Electronic

7.21.1 Elma Electronic Corporation Information

7.21.2 Elma Electronic Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Elma Electronic Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Elma Electronic Products Offered

7.21.5 Elma Electronic Recent Development

7.22 Lemaker

7.22.1 Lemaker Corporation Information

7.22.2 Lemaker Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Lemaker Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Lemaker Products Offered

7.22.5 Lemaker Recent Development

7.23 DFRobot

7.23.1 DFRobot Corporation Information

7.23.2 DFRobot Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 DFRobot Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 DFRobot Products Offered

7.23.5 DFRobot Recent Development

7.24 BVM Ltd

7.24.1 BVM Ltd Corporation Information

7.24.2 BVM Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 BVM Ltd Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 BVM Ltd Products Offered

7.24.5 BVM Ltd Recent Development

7.25 North Atlantic Industries

7.25.1 North Atlantic Industries Corporation Information

7.25.2 North Atlantic Industries Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 North Atlantic Industries Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 North Atlantic Industries Products Offered

7.25.5 North Atlantic Industries Recent Development

7.26 Connect Tech

7.26.1 Connect Tech Corporation Information

7.26.2 Connect Tech Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Connect Tech Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Connect Tech Products Offered

7.26.5 Connect Tech Recent Development

7.27 Interface Concepts

7.27.1 Interface Concepts Corporation Information

7.27.2 Interface Concepts Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Interface Concepts Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Interface Concepts Products Offered

7.27.5 Interface Concepts Recent Development

7.28 Crowd Supply

7.28.1 Crowd Supply Corporation Information

7.28.2 Crowd Supply Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Crowd Supply Embedded Single Board Computers (SBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Crowd Supply Products Offered

7.28.5 Crowd Supply Recent Development

Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

