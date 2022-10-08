Biodefense Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFID Biodefense Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFID Biodefense Scope and Market Size

RFID Biodefense market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFID Biodefense market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFID Biodefense market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Anthrax

Smallpox

Botulism

Radiation/Nuclear

Others

Segment by Application

US Military Market

US Civilian Market

Non – US Market

The report on the RFID Biodefense market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Emergent Biosolutions

Hytest

GSK

Sanofi

PharmAthene

Bavarian Nordic

SIGA Technologies

Arbutus Biopharma

DynPort Vaccine

Xoma Corporation

Ichor Medical Systems

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals

Achaogen

Elusys Therapeutics

Dynavax Technologies

Cleveland BioLabs

Soligenix

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFID Biodefense consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFID Biodefense market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFID Biodefense manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFID Biodefense with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFID Biodefense submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global RFID Biodefense Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global RFID Biodefense Market Size by Region

5.1 Global RFID Biodefense Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global RFID Biodefense Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global RFID Biodefense Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global RFID Biodefense ales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global RFID Biodefense Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global RFID Biodefense Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global RFID Biodefense Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America RFID Biodefense Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America RFID Biodefense Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific RFID Biodefense Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific RFID Biodefense Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe RFID Biodefense Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe RFID Biodefense Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America RFID Biodefense Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America RFID Biodefense Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Biodefense Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Biodefense Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Emergent Biosolutions

7.1.1 Emergent Biosolutions Company Details

7.1.2 Emergent Biosolutions Business Overview

7.1.3 Emergent Biosolutions Biodefense Introduction

7.1.4 Emergent Biosolutions Revenue in Biodefense Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Emergent Biosolutions Recent Development

7.2 Hytest

7.2.1 Hytest Company Details

7.2.2 Hytest Business Overview

7.2.3 Hytest Biodefense Introduction

7.2.4 Hytest Revenue in Biodefense Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Hytest Recent Development

7.3 GSK

7.3.1 GSK Company Details

7.3.2 GSK Business Overview

7.3.3 GSK Biodefense Introduction

7.3.4 GSK Revenue in Biodefense Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 GSK Recent Development

7.4 Sanofi

7.4.1 Sanofi Company Details

7.4.2 Sanofi Business Overview

7.4.3 Sanofi Biodefense Introduction

7.4.4 Sanofi Revenue in Biodefense Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Sanofi Recent Development

7.5 PharmAthene

7.5.1 PharmAthene Company Details

7.5.2 PharmAthene Business Overview

7.5.3 PharmAthene Biodefense Introduction

7.5.4 PharmAthene Revenue in Biodefense Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 PharmAthene Recent Development

7.6 Bavarian Nordic

7.6.1 Bavarian Nordic Company Details

7.6.2 Bavarian Nordic Business Overview

7.6.3 Bavarian Nordic Biodefense Introduction

7.6.4 Bavarian Nordic Revenue in Biodefense Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Bavarian Nordic Recent Development

7.7 SIGA Technologies

7.7.1 SIGA Technologies Company Details

7.7.2 SIGA Technologies Business Overview

7.7.3 SIGA Technologies Biodefense Introduction

7.7.4 SIGA Technologies Revenue in Biodefense Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 SIGA Technologies Recent Development

7.8 Arbutus Biopharma

7.8.1 Arbutus Biopharma Company Details

7.8.2 Arbutus Biopharma Business Overview

7.8.3 Arbutus Biopharma Biodefense Introduction

7.8.4 Arbutus Biopharma Revenue in Biodefense Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Arbutus Biopharma Recent Development

7.9 DynPort Vaccine

7.9.1 DynPort Vaccine Company Details

7.9.2 DynPort Vaccine Business Overview

7.9.3 DynPort Vaccine Biodefense Introduction

7.9.4 DynPort Vaccine Revenue in Biodefense Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 DynPort Vaccine Recent Development

7.10 Xoma Corporation

7.10.1 Xoma Corporation Company Details

7.10.2 Xoma Corporation Business Overview

7.10.3 Xoma Corporation Biodefense Introduction

7.10.4 Xoma Corporation Revenue in Biodefense Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Xoma Corporation Recent Development

7.11 Ichor Medical Systems

7.11.1 Ichor Medical Systems Company Details

7.11.2 Ichor Medical Systems Business Overview

7.11.3 Ichor Medical Systems Biodefense Introduction

7.11.4 Ichor Medical Systems Revenue in Biodefense Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Ichor Medical Systems Recent Development

7.12 Aeolus Pharmaceuticals

7.12.1 Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Company Details

7.12.2 Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

7.12.3 Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Biodefense Introduction

7.12.4 Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Biodefense Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

7.13 Achaogen

7.13.1 Achaogen Company Details

7.13.2 Achaogen Business Overview

7.13.3 Achaogen Biodefense Introduction

7.13.4 Achaogen Revenue in Biodefense Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Achaogen Recent Development

7.14 Elusys Therapeutics

7.14.1 Elusys Therapeutics Company Details

7.14.2 Elusys Therapeutics Business Overview

7.14.3 Elusys Therapeutics Biodefense Introduction

7.14.4 Elusys Therapeutics Revenue in Biodefense Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Elusys Therapeutics Recent Development

7.15 Dynavax Technologies

7.15.1 Dynavax Technologies Company Details

7.15.2 Dynavax Technologies Business Overview

7.15.3 Dynavax Technologies Biodefense Introduction

7.15.4 Dynavax Technologies Revenue in Biodefense Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Dynavax Technologies Recent Development

7.16 Cleveland BioLabs

7.16.1 Cleveland BioLabs Company Details

7.16.2 Cleveland BioLabs Business Overview

7.16.3 Cleveland BioLabs Biodefense Introduction

7.16.4 Cleveland BioLabs Revenue in Biodefense Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Cleveland BioLabs Recent Development

7.17 Soligenix

7.17.1 Soligenix Company Details

7.17.2 Soligenix Business Overview

7.17.3 Soligenix Biodefense Introduction

7.17.4 Soligenix Revenue in Biodefense Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Soligenix Recent Development

7.18 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

7.18.1 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Details

7.18.2 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

7.18.3 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Biodefense Introduction

7.18.4 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Biodefense Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

