Nut Butter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nut Butter in global, including the following market information:
Global Nut Butter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nut Butter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Nut Butter companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nut Butter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Peanut Based Spread Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nut Butter include Allos, J.M. Smucker, Kraft Heinz, Hormel Foods, Conagra Foods, Ferrero International, Nestle, Hershey and Andros, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nut Butter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nut Butter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Nut Butter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Peanut Based Spread
Almond Based Spread
Walnut Based Spread
Cashews Based Spread
Others
Global Nut Butter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Nut Butter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Convenience Store
Online Store
Others
Global Nut Butter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Nut Butter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nut Butter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nut Butter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nut Butter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Nut Butter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Allos
J.M. Smucker
Kraft Heinz
Hormel Foods
Conagra Foods
Ferrero International
Nestle
Hershey
Andros
Pilsbury
Welch foods
Coles Group
Danival
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nut Butter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nut Butter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nut Butter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nut Butter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nut Butter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nut Butter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nut Butter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nut Butter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nut Butter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nut Butter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nut Butter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nut Butter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nut Butter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nut Butter Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nut Butter Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nut Butter Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Nut Butter Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Peanut Based Spread
4.1.3 Almond Based Spread
4.1.4 Walnut Based Spread
