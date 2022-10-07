Uncategorized

Global and United States Pasta & Couscous Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Pasta & Couscous market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pasta & Couscous market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Pasta & Couscous market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Dried

 

Fresh/Chilled

Others

Segment by Application

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Unorganized Small Stores

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

The Hain Celestial

Valeo Foods

Pastificio Antonio Pallante

Pasta Foods

US Durum Products

Regina Pasta & Food Industries

Ebro Foods

Weikfield Foods

ITC Foods

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pasta & Couscous Product Introduction
1.2 Global Pasta & Couscous Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Pasta & Couscous Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Pasta & Couscous Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Pasta & Couscous Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Pasta & Couscous Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Pasta & Couscous Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Pasta & Couscous Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Pasta & Couscous in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Pasta & Couscous Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Pasta & Couscous Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Pasta & Couscous Industry Trends
1.5.2 Pasta & Couscous Market Drivers
1.5.3 Pasta & Couscous Market Challenges
1.5.4 Pasta & Couscous Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Pasta & Couscous Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Dried
2.1.2 Fresh/Chilled
2.1.3 Others
2.2 Global Pasta & Couscous Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Pasta & Couscous Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Pasta & Couscous Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Pasta

 

https://www.24marketreports.com/

