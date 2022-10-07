Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less than 600 MPa Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel include Thyssenkrupp Steel, European Steel Business Group, ArcelorMittal, Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, Voestalpine, Baowu Steel and HBIS Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less than 600 MPa Grade

600-800 MPa Grade

Greater than MPa Grade

Global Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Car Body

Auto Parts

Other

Global Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thyssenkrupp Steel

European Steel Business Group

ArcelorMittal

Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH

Voestalpine

Baowu Steel

HBIS Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hot-rolled Dual-phase Steel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

