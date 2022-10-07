Uncategorized

Global and United States Bitumen(Asphalt) Additives Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Bitumen(Asphalt) Additives market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bitumen(Asphalt) Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Bitumen(Asphalt) Additives market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Emulsifiers

Polymeric Modifiers

Anti-Strip and Adhesion Promoters

Others

Segment by Application

Road Construction

Paving

Roofing

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

ArrMaz

Croda International

AkzoNobel

Kraton Corporation

Kao Corporation

Honeywell International

Dow

DuPont

Berkshire Engineering

Huntsman International

Arkema Group

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bitumen(Asphalt) Additives Product Introduction
1.2 Global Bitumen(Asphalt) Additives Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Bitumen(Asphalt) Additives Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Bitumen(Asphalt) Additives Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Bitumen(Asphalt) Additives Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Bitumen(Asphalt) Additives Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Bitumen(Asphalt) Additives Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Bitumen(Asphalt) Additives Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Bitumen(Asphalt) Additives in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Bitumen(Asphalt) Additives Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Bitumen(Asphalt) Additives Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Bitumen(Asphalt) Additives Industry Trends
1.5.2 Bitumen(Asphalt) Additives Market Drivers
1.5.3 Bitumen(Asphalt) Additives Market Challenges
1.5.4 Bitumen(Asphalt) Additives Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Bitumen(Asphalt) Additives Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Emulsifiers
2.1.2 Polymeric Modifiers
2.1.3 Anti-Strip and Adhesion Promoters
2.1.4 Others
2.2 Global Bitumen(Asp

 

