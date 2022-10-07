Uncategorized

Global and United States Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Cannabis-infused beers

 

Cannabis-infused Liquor

Cannabis-infused wines

Segment by Application

Online Sales

Offline Sales

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

COALITION BREWING

Heineken

Klosterbrauerei Weisenohe

Rodnik

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Product Introduction
1.2 Global Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Industry Trends
1.5.2 Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Market Drivers
1.5.3 Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Market Challenges
1.5.4 Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Cannabis-infused beers
2.1.2 Cannabis-in

 

