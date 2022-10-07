Uncategorized

Global and United States Irish Whiskey Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Irish Whiskey market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Irish Whiskey market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Irish Whiskey market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Off-trade whiskey

 

On-trade whiskey

Segment by Application

Online Sales

Offline Sales

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Beam Suntory

Brown-Forman

Diageo

Pernod Ricard

William Grant & Sons

Dead Rabbit

BushMills

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Irish Whiskey Product Introduction
1.2 Global Irish Whiskey Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Irish Whiskey Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Irish Whiskey Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Irish Whiskey Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Irish Whiskey Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Irish Whiskey Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Irish Whiskey Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Irish Whiskey in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Irish Whiskey Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Irish Whiskey Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Irish Whiskey Industry Trends
1.5.2 Irish Whiskey Market Drivers
1.5.3 Irish Whiskey Market Challenges
1.5.4 Irish Whiskey Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Irish Whiskey Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Off-trade whiskey
2.1.2 On-trade whiskey
2.2 Global Irish Whiskey Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Irish Whiskey Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Irish Whiskey Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Irish Whiskey Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
 

 

