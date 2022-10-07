Global and United States Irish Whiskey Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Irish Whiskey market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Irish Whiskey market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Irish Whiskey market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Off-trade whiskey
On-trade whiskey
Segment by Application
Online Sales
Offline Sales
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Beam Suntory
Brown-Forman
Diageo
Pernod Ricard
William Grant & Sons
Dead Rabbit
BushMills
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Irish Whiskey Product Introduction
1.2 Global Irish Whiskey Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Irish Whiskey Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Irish Whiskey Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Irish Whiskey Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Irish Whiskey Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Irish Whiskey Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Irish Whiskey Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Irish Whiskey in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Irish Whiskey Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Irish Whiskey Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Irish Whiskey Industry Trends
1.5.2 Irish Whiskey Market Drivers
1.5.3 Irish Whiskey Market Challenges
1.5.4 Irish Whiskey Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Irish Whiskey Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Off-trade whiskey
2.1.2 On-trade whiskey
2.2 Global Irish Whiskey Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Irish Whiskey Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Irish Whiskey Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Irish Whiskey Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
