Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings in global, including the following market information:

Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Medium Voltage Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings include Trench Group, Hitachi Energy, ABB, ChinSun, Yash, Pfiffner Group, Siemens, Shandong Hada Electric Co., Ltd. and Raptronics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Medium Voltage Type

High Voltage Type

Ultra High Voltage Type

Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Utilities

Industries

Energy and Electricity

Others

Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Trench Group

Hitachi Energy

ABB

ChinSun

Yash

Pfiffner Group

Siemens

Shandong Hada Electric Co., Ltd.

Raptronics

Drilco

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Product Type

