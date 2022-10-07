Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The solar photovoltaic power generation system connected to the public grid is called a grid-connected photovoltaic power generation system. The system structure includes solar cell arrays, DC/DC converters, DC/AC inverters, AC loads, transformers and other components.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

With Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System include CSIQ, EAST, HNAC, Canadian Solar, Hanwha Group, Huawei Technologies, JA SOLAR, JinkoSolar and Trina Solar. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

With Battery

Without Battery

Global Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CSIQ

EAST

HNAC

Canadian Solar

Hanwha Group

Huawei Technologies

JA SOLAR

JinkoSolar

Trina Solar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Grid-connected Photovoltaic Power Generation System Product

