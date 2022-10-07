Electrical Outlet Box Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrical Outlet Box in global, including the following market information:
Global Electrical Outlet Box Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electrical Outlet Box Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Electrical Outlet Box companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electrical Outlet Box market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrical Outlet Box include Carlon, Gewiss, OBO Bettermann, Schneider Electric, Bachmann, AsaPlastici, Simon, Marshell Tufflex and Mockett, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electrical Outlet Box manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrical Outlet Box Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electrical Outlet Box Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metal
Plastic
Global Electrical Outlet Box Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electrical Outlet Box Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global Electrical Outlet Box Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electrical Outlet Box Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electrical Outlet Box revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electrical Outlet Box revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electrical Outlet Box sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Electrical Outlet Box sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Carlon
Gewiss
OBO Bettermann
Schneider Electric
Bachmann
AsaPlastici
Simon
Marshell Tufflex
Mockett
ABB
Southwire
Bell
Sigma Engineered
Hubbell
CANTEX
Molex
Milbank Manufacturing
Allied Molding Products
Enerlites
Arlington Industries
Leviton
Wagner Companies
Eaton
Legrand
Marinco
Emerson
KH Industries
Ericson
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrical Outlet Box Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrical Outlet Box Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrical Outlet Box Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrical Outlet Box Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electrical Outlet Box Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electrical Outlet Box Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrical Outlet Box Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrical Outlet Box Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrical Outlet Box Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electrical Outlet Box Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electrical Outlet Box Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrical Outlet Box Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrical Outlet Box Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical Outlet Box Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electrical Outlet Box Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical Outlet Box Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
