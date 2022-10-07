High-efficiency Solar Modules Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
High efficiency solar modules can be vital for getting the most power out of smaller roof spaces, or to allow room for extending a system when more power may be required in the future – for example, if investing in an electric car.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High-efficiency Solar Modules in global, including the following market information:
Global High-efficiency Solar Modules Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High-efficiency Solar Modules Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five High-efficiency Solar Modules companies in 2021 (%)
The global High-efficiency Solar Modules market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
HJT Cells Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High-efficiency Solar Modules include First Solar, SunPower, Canadian Solar, Jinko Solar, JA Solar, LG, Panasonic, SPIC and REC Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High-efficiency Solar Modules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High-efficiency Solar Modules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High-efficiency Solar Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
HJT Cells
IBC Cells
Global High-efficiency Solar Modules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High-efficiency Solar Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global High-efficiency Solar Modules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High-efficiency Solar Modules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High-efficiency Solar Modules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High-efficiency Solar Modules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High-efficiency Solar Modules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies High-efficiency Solar Modules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
First Solar
SunPower
Canadian Solar
Jinko Solar
JA Solar
LG
Panasonic
SPIC
REC Group
Trina Solar
LONGi
Meyer Burger
Risen Energy
Silfab Solar
Futurasun
Axitecsolar
Qcells
Astronergy
WINAICO
Solaria
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High-efficiency Solar Modules Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High-efficiency Solar Modules Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High-efficiency Solar Modules Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High-efficiency Solar Modules Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High-efficiency Solar Modules Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High-efficiency Solar Modules Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High-efficiency Solar Modules Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High-efficiency Solar Modules Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High-efficiency Solar Modules Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High-efficiency Solar Modules Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High-efficiency Solar Modules Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-efficiency Solar Modules Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High-efficiency Solar Modules Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-efficiency Solar Modules Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High-efficiency Solar Modules Companies
