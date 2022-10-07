Electrical Grounding Braid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrical Grounding Braid in global, including the following market information:
Global Electrical Grounding Braid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electrical Grounding Braid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Electrical Grounding Braid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electrical Grounding Braid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Round Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrical Grounding Braid include 3M, Burndy-Hubbell, Rexel, Emerson Electric, Eaton, Hoffman, nVent, Panduit and O-Z Gedney, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electrical Grounding Braid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrical Grounding Braid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electrical Grounding Braid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Round
Square
Flat
Other
Global Electrical Grounding Braid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electrical Grounding Braid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electricity and Energy
Communications Industry
Construction and Manufacturing
Oil and Gas Industry
Other
Global Electrical Grounding Braid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electrical Grounding Braid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electrical Grounding Braid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electrical Grounding Braid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electrical Grounding Braid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Electrical Grounding Braid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Burndy-Hubbell
Rexel
Emerson Electric
Eaton
Hoffman
nVent
Panduit
O-Z Gedney
Crouse-Hinds Company
Rittal
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrical Grounding Braid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrical Grounding Braid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrical Grounding Braid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrical Grounding Braid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electrical Grounding Braid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electrical Grounding Braid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrical Grounding Braid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrical Grounding Braid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrical Grounding Braid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electrical Grounding Braid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electrical Grounding Braid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrical Grounding Braid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrical Grounding Braid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical Grounding Braid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electrical Grounding Braid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrica
