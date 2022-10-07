Grounding Busbar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Grounding Busbar in global, including the following market information:
Global Grounding Busbar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Grounding Busbar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Grounding Busbar companies in 2021 (%)
The global Grounding Busbar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Segregated Bus Duct Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Grounding Busbar include nVent ERICO, Panduit, Chatsworth Products, Harger Lightning & Grounding, Rittal, Burndy, Siemens, ABB and Eaton, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Grounding Busbar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Grounding Busbar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Grounding Busbar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Segregated Bus Duct
Nonsegregated Bus Duct
Global Grounding Busbar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Grounding Busbar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Transportation
Others
Global Grounding Busbar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Grounding Busbar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Grounding Busbar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Grounding Busbar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Grounding Busbar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Grounding Busbar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
nVent ERICO
Panduit
Chatsworth Products
Harger Lightning & Grounding
Rittal
Burndy
Siemens
ABB
Eaton
Legrand
LS Cable
E.A.E Elektrik
Vertiv
Godrej & Boyce
Anord Mardix
KYODO KY-TEC
Huapeng Group
Wetown Electric
Vass Electrical Industries
Baosheng
Graziadio
Megabarre
DTM Elektroteknik
DBTS Industries
Naxso
Gersan Elektrik
Norelco
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Grounding Busbar Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Grounding Busbar Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Grounding Busbar Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Grounding Busbar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Grounding Busbar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Grounding Busbar Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Grounding Busbar Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Grounding Busbar Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Grounding Busbar Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Grounding Busbar Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Grounding Busbar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Grounding Busbar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Grounding Busbar Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grounding Busbar Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Grounding Busbar Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grounding Busbar Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Grounding Busbar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
