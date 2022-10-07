Global and United States Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Food Safety Testing Systems & Services market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Safety Testing Systems & Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Food Safety Testing Systems & Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Traditional
Rapid
Segment by Application
Meat & Poultry
Dairy
Processed Foods
Fruits & Vegetables
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
SGS SA (Switzerland)
Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)
Intertek Group plc (UK)
Bureau Veritas SA (France)
ALS (Australia)
Merieux Nutrisciences (US)
TUV SUD (Germany)
AsureQuality Ltd (New Zealand)
Microbac Laboratories (US)
Genetic ID NA (US)
Laboratory of America Holdings (US)
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Revenue in Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Food Safety Testing Systems & Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Industry Trends
1.4.2 Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market Drivers
1.4.3 Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market Challenges
1.4.4 Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Food Safety Testing Systems & Services by Type
2.1 Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Traditional
2.1.2 Rapid
2.2 Global Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Food Safety Testing S
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications