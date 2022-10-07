Global and United States Functional Beverage Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Functional Beverage market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Functional Beverage market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Functional Beverage market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-united-states-functional-beverage-2022-2028-924

Energy Drinks

Sports Drinks

Nutraceutical Drinks

Segment by Application

Convenience Stores

Drug Store/ Pharmacies/Health Store

Supermarket

Online Retail

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Danone

Monster Energy

PepsiCo

RED BULL

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Campbell Soup

Del Monte Pacific

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Fonterra

GlaxoSmithKline

JDB Group

Kraft Heinz

Living Essentials

Nestl?

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Rockstar

Suntory

TC Pharmaceutical Industries

The Hain Celestial Group

Unilever, Uni-President

Welch?s

White Wave Foods

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/food-and-beverages/global-united-states-functional-beverage-2022-2028-924

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Functional Beverage Product Introduction

1.2 Global Functional Beverage Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Functional Beverage Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Functional Beverage Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Functional Beverage Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Functional Beverage Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Functional Beverage Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Functional Beverage Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Functional Beverage in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Functional Beverage Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Functional Beverage Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Functional Beverage Industry Trends

1.5.2 Functional Beverage Market Drivers

1.5.3 Functional Beverage Market Challenges

1.5.4 Functional Beverage Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Functional Beverage Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Energy Drinks

2.1.2 Sports Drinks

2.1.3 Nutraceutical Drinks

2.2 Global Functional Beverage Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Functional Beverage Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Functional Bev

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/food-and-beverages/global-united-states-functional-beverage-2022-2028-924

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports: Global and United States Functional Beverage Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications