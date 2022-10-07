Global and United States Functional Beverage Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Functional Beverage market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Functional Beverage market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Functional Beverage market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Energy Drinks
Sports Drinks
Nutraceutical Drinks
Segment by Application
Convenience Stores
Drug Store/ Pharmacies/Health Store
Supermarket
Online Retail
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Danone
Monster Energy
PepsiCo
RED BULL
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
Campbell Soup
Del Monte Pacific
Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
Fonterra
GlaxoSmithKline
JDB Group
Kraft Heinz
Living Essentials
Nestl?
Otsuka Pharmaceutical
Rockstar
Suntory
TC Pharmaceutical Industries
The Hain Celestial Group
Unilever, Uni-President
Welch?s
White Wave Foods
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Functional Beverage Product Introduction
1.2 Global Functional Beverage Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Functional Beverage Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Functional Beverage Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Functional Beverage Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Functional Beverage Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Functional Beverage Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Functional Beverage Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Functional Beverage in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Functional Beverage Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Functional Beverage Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Functional Beverage Industry Trends
1.5.2 Functional Beverage Market Drivers
1.5.3 Functional Beverage Market Challenges
1.5.4 Functional Beverage Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Functional Beverage Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Energy Drinks
2.1.2 Sports Drinks
2.1.3 Nutraceutical Drinks
2.2 Global Functional Beverage Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Functional Beverage Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Functional Bev
