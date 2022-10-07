Global and United States Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Oxytetracyclines
Tylosin
Ampicillin and Amoxycillin
Gentamicin
Sulfaquinoxaline
Salinomycin
Bacitracin
Others
Segment by Application
Cattle Feed
Poultry Feed
Swine Feed
Aqua Feed
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
AG Zoetis, Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Eli Lilly and Company
Merck & Co., Inc.
Bayer AG
AG Sanofi
Ceva Sante Animale
Virbac
Vetoquinol S.A.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Product Introduction
1.2 Global Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Industry Trends
1.5.2 Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Market Drivers
1.5.3 Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Market Challenges
1.5.4 Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Market Restraints
1.6 Study Obje
