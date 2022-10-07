Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration in global, including the following market information:
Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration companies in 2021 (%)
The global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 18 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration include Kronospan, Pfleiderer, Finsa, Egger Group, Saviola Group, Swiss Krono, Panel Plus, HeveaBoard and METRO Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market, by Thickness, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market Segment Percentages, by Thickness, 2021 (%)
Below 18 mm
18-25 mm
Above 25 mm
Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Furniture
Kitchen
Wall Panels
Others
Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kronospan
Pfleiderer
Finsa
Egger Group
Saviola Group
Swiss Krono
Panel Plus
HeveaBoard
METRO Group
Sonae Arauco Deutschland GmbH
Greenlam Laminates
Premier Forest Products
Duratex
Arauco
Modecor Wooden Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Thickness
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Melamine Faced Panels for
