Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration in global, including the following market information:

Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration companies in 2021 (%)

The global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 18 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration include Kronospan, Pfleiderer, Finsa, Egger Group, Saviola Group, Swiss Krono, Panel Plus, HeveaBoard and METRO Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market, by Thickness, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market Segment Percentages, by Thickness, 2021 (%)

Below 18 mm

18-25 mm

Above 25 mm

Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Furniture

Kitchen

Wall Panels

Others

Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kronospan

Pfleiderer

Finsa

Egger Group

Saviola Group

Swiss Krono

Panel Plus

HeveaBoard

METRO Group

Sonae Arauco Deutschland GmbH

Greenlam Laminates

Premier Forest Products

Duratex

Arauco

Modecor Wooden Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Thickness

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Melamine Faced Panels for Interior Decoration Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Melamine Faced Panels for

