Global and United States Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Vinyl Floor Tiles market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vinyl Floor Tiles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Vinyl Floor Tiles market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7368839/global-united-states-vinyl-floor-tiles-2022-2028-460
Decorative Vinyl Floor Tiles
Functional Vinyl Floor Tiles
Segment by Application
Commercial use
Residential use
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Armstrong
Mannington Mills
Tarkett
NOX Corporation
LG Hausys
Congoleum
Mohawk
Gerflor
Forbo
Beaulieu
RiL
Metroflor
Milliken
Polyflor
Karndean
Parterre
Snmo LVT
Hailide New Material
Taide Plastic Flooring
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vinyl Floor Tiles Product Introduction
1.2 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Vinyl Floor Tiles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Vinyl Floor Tiles in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Vinyl Floor Tiles Industry Trends
1.5.2 Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Drivers
1.5.3 Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Challenges
1.5.4 Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Decorative Vinyl Floor Tiles
2.1.2 Functional Vinyl Floor Tiles
2.2 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 &
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications