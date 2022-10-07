Global and United States Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Vinyl Floor Tiles market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vinyl Floor Tiles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Vinyl Floor Tiles market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Decorative Vinyl Floor Tiles

Functional Vinyl Floor Tiles

Segment by Application

Commercial use

Residential use

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

Tarkett

NOX Corporation

LG Hausys

Congoleum

Mohawk

Gerflor

Forbo

Beaulieu

RiL

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Karndean

Parterre

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material

Taide Plastic Flooring

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vinyl Floor Tiles Product Introduction

1.2 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Vinyl Floor Tiles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Vinyl Floor Tiles in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Vinyl Floor Tiles Industry Trends

1.5.2 Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Drivers

1.5.3 Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Challenges

1.5.4 Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Decorative Vinyl Floor Tiles

2.1.2 Functional Vinyl Floor Tiles

2.2 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

