Fresh Squid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Freshly salvaged squid, only frozen and delivered to the market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fresh Squid in global, including the following market information:
Global Fresh Squid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fresh Squid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five Fresh Squid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fresh Squid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Living Body Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fresh Squid include Super Royale Seafoods Int'l., Inc, PT. Perintis Jaya Internasional, Maruha Nichiro, Grupo Nueva Pescanova, Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISSUI), Oceana Group, Thai Union Group, Nghi Loc Import Export Co., Ltd and Lucio Salvador Alcaraz Ley, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fresh Squid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fresh Squid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Fresh Squid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Living Body
Frozen
Global Fresh Squid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Fresh Squid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail
Food Processed
Others
Global Fresh Squid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Fresh Squid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fresh Squid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fresh Squid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fresh Squid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies Fresh Squid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Super Royale Seafoods Int'l., Inc
PT. Perintis Jaya Internasional
Maruha Nichiro
Grupo Nueva Pescanova
Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISSUI)
Oceana Group
Thai Union Group
Nghi Loc Import Export Co., Ltd
Lucio Salvador Alcaraz Ley
VAITI FISHERIES PRIVATE LIMITED
Mah Protein
PT. Sukses Lautan Indonesia
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fresh Squid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fresh Squid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fresh Squid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fresh Squid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fresh Squid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fresh Squid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fresh Squid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fresh Squid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fresh Squid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fresh Squid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fresh Squid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fresh Squid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fresh Squid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fresh Squid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fresh Squid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fresh Squid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fresh Squid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Living Body
4.1.3 Frozen
4.2 By Type – Global Fresh Squid Revenue &
