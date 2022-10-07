Sesame Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sesame Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Sesame Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sesame Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sesame Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sesame Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Black Sesame Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sesame Powder include Green Max, Torto, Biogreen, Sunway, Naturalam, Leezen Product and Goldencrops Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sesame Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sesame Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sesame Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Black Sesame Powder
White Sesame Powder
Global Sesame Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sesame Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sales
Offline Sales
Global Sesame Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sesame Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sesame Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sesame Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sesame Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Sesame Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Green Max
Torto
Biogreen
Sunway
Naturalam
Leezen Product
Goldencrops Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sesame Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sesame Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sesame Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sesame Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sesame Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sesame Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sesame Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sesame Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sesame Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sesame Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sesame Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sesame Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sesame Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sesame Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sesame Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sesame Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sesame Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Black Sesame Powder
4.1.3 White Sesame
