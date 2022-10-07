Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Snacks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods include Pure Kana, CV Sciences, TIsodiol International, Elixinol Global, Charlottes Web Holdings, Canopy Growth, Medical Marijuana, Aurora Cannabis and MGC Pharmaceuticals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Snacks
Supplements
Beverages
Others
Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Convenience Store
Hospital
Online Sale
Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pure Kana
CV Sciences
TIsodiol International
Elixinol Global
Charlottes Web Holdings
Canopy Growth
Medical Marijuana
Aurora Cannabis
MGC Pharmaceuticals
Creso Pharma
Cronos Group
Curaleaf Holdings
Green Thumbs Industries
Tilray
TGOD Holdings
Ecofibre
Colorado Botanicals
Zoetic International PLC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
