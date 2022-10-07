Global and United States CF & CFRP Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
CF & CFRP market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global CF & CFRP market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the CF & CFRP market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Polyacrylonitrile Carbon Fiber
Pitch Based Carbon Fiber
Rayon Carbon Fiber
Thermosetting CFRP
Segment by Application
Aerospace
Automotive
Ship
Medical
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Toray Industries
TEIJIN FIBERS
SGL GROUP
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION
HEXCEL CORPORATION
HYOSUNG
TENCATE
DOWAKSA
CYTEC INDUSTRIES INC.
TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.
GURIT HOLDINGS AG
PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES
SK CHEMICALS
Nippon Graphite Fibre Corporation
KEMROCK INDUSTRIES AND EXPORTS LTD.
PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL CORPORATION
BGF INDUSTRIES
HINDOOSTAN COMPOSITE SOLUTIONS
CROSBY COMPOSITES
SIGMATEX LIMITED
ROYAL DSM
ZHONGAO CARBON
HC COMPOSITE
AERON COMPOSITE PVT. LTD.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 CF & CFRP Product Introduction
1.2 Global CF & CFRP Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global CF & CFRP Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global CF & CFRP Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States CF & CFRP Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States CF & CFRP Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States CF & CFRP Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 CF & CFRP Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States CF & CFRP in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of CF & CFRP Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 CF & CFRP Market Dynamics
1.5.1 CF & CFRP Industry Trends
1.5.2 CF & CFRP Market Drivers
1.5.3 CF & CFRP Market Challenges
1.5.4 CF & CFRP Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 CF & CFRP Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Polyacrylonitrile Carbon Fiber
2.1.2 Pitch Based Carbon Fiber
2.1.3 Rayon Carbon Fiber
2.1.4 Thermosetting CFRP
2.2 Global CF & CFRP Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global CF & CFRP Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global CF & CFRP Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global CF & CFRP Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022
