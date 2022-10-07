Global and United States Animal-based Food Amino Acid Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Animal-based Food Amino Acid market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Animal-based Food Amino Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Animal-based Food Amino Acid market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Glutamic acid
Lysine
Tryptophan
Methionine
Phenylalanine
Others
Segment by Application
Nutraceuticals & dietary supplements
Infant formula
Food fortification
Convenience foods
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Ajinomoto Inc. (Japan)
Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group (Japan)
Sigma-Aldrich, Co. LLC (US)
Prinova Group LLC (US)
Daesang Corporation (Korea)
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Animal-based Food Amino Acid Product Introduction
1.2 Global Animal-based Food Amino Acid Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Animal-based Food Amino Acid Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Animal-based Food Amino Acid Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Animal-based Food Amino Acid Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Animal-based Food Amino Acid Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Animal-based Food Amino Acid Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Animal-based Food Amino Acid Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Animal-based Food Amino Acid in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Animal-based Food Amino Acid Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Animal-based Food Amino Acid Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Animal-based Food Amino Acid Industry Trends
1.5.2 Animal-based Food Amino Acid Market Drivers
1.5.3 Animal-based Food Amino Acid Market Challenges
1.5.4 Animal-based Food Amino Acid Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Animal-based Food Amino Acid Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Glutamic acid
2.1.2 Lysine
2.1.3 Tryptophan
2.1.4 Methionine
2.1.5 Phenylalan
