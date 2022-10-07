Frozen Rice Balls Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Frozen Rice Balls in global, including the following market information:
Global Frozen Rice Balls Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Frozen Rice Balls Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Frozen Rice Balls companies in 2021 (%)
The global Frozen Rice Balls market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Black Sesame Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Frozen Rice Balls include CJ CheilJedang, General Mills, Sanquan Food, Ajinomoto, Hakka Pty Ltd, Day-Lee Foods, Synear, Wei Chuan Foods and CPF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Frozen Rice Balls manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Frozen Rice Balls Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Frozen Rice Balls Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Black Sesame
Fruity
Red Bean
Other
Global Frozen Rice Balls Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Frozen Rice Balls Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sales
Offline Sales
Global Frozen Rice Balls Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Frozen Rice Balls Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Frozen Rice Balls revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Frozen Rice Balls revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Frozen Rice Balls sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Frozen Rice Balls sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CJ CheilJedang
General Mills
Sanquan Food
Ajinomoto
Hakka Pty Ltd
Day-Lee Foods
Synear
Wei Chuan Foods
CPF
Way Fong
Yutaka
Guangzhou Restaurant
Sinian Food
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Frozen Rice Balls Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Frozen Rice Balls Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Frozen Rice Balls Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Frozen Rice Balls Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Frozen Rice Balls Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Frozen Rice Balls Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Frozen Rice Balls Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Frozen Rice Balls Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Frozen Rice Balls Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Frozen Rice Balls Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Frozen Rice Balls Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Frozen Rice Balls Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Frozen Rice Balls Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frozen Rice Balls Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Frozen Rice Balls Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frozen Rice Balls Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Frozen Rice Balls Market Size Markets, 2021 &
