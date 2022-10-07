Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The power battery is the “heart” of the new energy vehicle, and the adhesive is the “sarcolemma tissue” that realizes the lasting power of the “heart”. It can provide a protective effect for the power battery, help the battery to cope with more complex use environments, and thermally manage the power battery. .
This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery in global, including the following market information:
Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Adhesive for Soft Pack Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery include Henkel, DuPont Photovoltaic and Advanced Materials Group, Rogers, 3M, BEGIONR, Dow Corning, Huitian New Material, Jointas and Silicon Treasure Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Adhesive for Soft Pack Battery
Adhesive for Cylindrical Battery
Glue for Square Battery
Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Vehicle
Passenger Vehicle
Bus
Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henkel
DuPont Photovoltaic and Advanced Materials Group
Rogers
3M
BEGIONR
Dow Corning
Huitian New Material
Jointas
Silicon Treasure Technology
Hangzhou River
Huizhou Duke New Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Players in Global Market
