Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The power battery is the “heart” of the new energy vehicle, and the adhesive is the “sarcolemma tissue” that realizes the lasting power of the “heart”. It can provide a protective effect for the power battery, help the battery to cope with more complex use environments, and thermally manage the power battery. .

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery in global, including the following market information:

Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery companies in 2021 (%)

The global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Adhesive for Soft Pack Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery include Henkel, DuPont Photovoltaic and Advanced Materials Group, Rogers, 3M, BEGIONR, Dow Corning, Huitian New Material, Jointas and Silicon Treasure Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Adhesive for Soft Pack Battery

Adhesive for Cylindrical Battery

Glue for Square Battery

Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Bus

Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

DuPont Photovoltaic and Advanced Materials Group

Rogers

3M

BEGIONR

Dow Corning

Huitian New Material

Jointas

Silicon Treasure Technology

Hangzhou River

Huizhou Duke New Material

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive for New Energy Power Battery Pl

