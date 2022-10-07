Global and United States Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Transportation Li-ion Battery market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Transportation Li-ion Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Transportation Li-ion Battery market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

LiCoO2 Battery

NMC/NCA Battery

LiFePO4 Battery

Others

Segment by Application

Electric Vehicle (EV)

Aerospace Transportation

Military Transportation

Marine Transportation

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

BYD

SONY

Toshiba

GS Yuasa

LG Chem

Johnson Controls

Saft

Hitachi

Lishen Battery

Kokam

EnerSys

CBAK Energy

East Penn Manufacturing

Leoch International

Automotive Energy Supply

Narada Power

Tianneng Power

Wanxiang Group

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Transportation Li-ion Battery Product Introduction

1.2 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Transportation Li-ion Battery Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Transportation Li-ion Battery in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Transportation Li-ion Battery Industry Trends

1.5.2 Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Drivers

1.5.3 Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Challenges

1.5.4 Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 LiCoO2 Battery

2.1.2 NMC/NCA Battery

2.1.3 LiFePO4 Battery

2.1.4 Other

