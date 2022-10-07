Global and United States Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Transportation Li-ion Battery market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Transportation Li-ion Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Transportation Li-ion Battery market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
LiCoO2 Battery
NMC/NCA Battery
LiFePO4 Battery
Others
Segment by Application
Electric Vehicle (EV)
Aerospace Transportation
Military Transportation
Marine Transportation
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Panasonic
Samsung SDI
BYD
SONY
Toshiba
GS Yuasa
LG Chem
Johnson Controls
Saft
Hitachi
Lishen Battery
Kokam
EnerSys
CBAK Energy
East Penn Manufacturing
Leoch International
Automotive Energy Supply
Narada Power
Tianneng Power
Wanxiang Group
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Transportation Li-ion Battery Product Introduction
1.2 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Transportation Li-ion Battery Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Transportation Li-ion Battery in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Transportation Li-ion Battery Industry Trends
1.5.2 Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Drivers
1.5.3 Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Challenges
1.5.4 Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 LiCoO2 Battery
2.1.2 NMC/NCA Battery
2.1.3 LiFePO4 Battery
2.1.4 Other
